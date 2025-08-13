To

The Members

Credent Global Finance Limited

our Directors are pleased to present their 35th (Thirty Fifth) Report of the Company together with the audited financial statements for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2025.

The performance highlights and summarized financial results of the Company are given below:

1. INFORMATION ON STATUS OF AFFAIRS OF THE COMPANY

Income from operation for the year was Rs. 981.20 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 695.60 Lakhs in 2023-24, a growth of 29.11%

Profit After Tax for the year was Rs. 216.53 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 212.37 Lakhs in 2023-24, an increase of 1.92%

FINANCIAL RESULTS

(In Lakhs)

Particulars Standalone Consolidated 2125 March, 31st March, 2024 2125 March, 31st March, 2024 Total Revenue 1002.88 695.73 1814.70 1277.29 Less: Total Expenditure 715.41 385.76 2425.65 1146.99 Profit/(Loss)before Tax 287.47 309.97 (610.95) 14.40 Less: Provision for Taxation - - - - Current Tax 70.96 97.55 70.96 97.55 Short provision of Tax for earlier year - - - (4.22) Deferred Tax Asset (0.03) (0.01) (8.11) (212.50) Profit/(Loss) after Tax 216.53 212.37 (673.80) 133.56 Add: Balance bought forward from last year - - - - Surplus available for appropriation - - - - Less: Appropriations - - - - Fixed Assets written off - - - - Transfer to reserve Fund u/s 45(IC) of RBI Act 1934 43.31 42.47 37.27 37.27 Surplus Carried to Balance Sheet - - -

2. DIVIDEND

After careful assessment of the available profit during the financial year ended 31st March, 2025, your directors have not recommended any dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025.

3. TRANSFER TO RESERVES

There has been no transfer to general reserves during the year. As required by Reserve Bank of India, the Company made a transfer of Rs. 43.31 lakhs to statutory reserves constituting 20% of the net profits made during the year under review.

4. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

There were no changes in the nature of the business of the Company during the financial year 2024-25.

5. NAME OF COMPANIES WHICH HAVE BECOME OR CEASED TO BE ITS SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES DURING THE YEAR

During the reporting period, the Company has three wholly owned Subsidiaries named as follows:

1. Credent Investment Private Limited

2. Credent Property Advisory Private Limited

3. Credent Asset Management Services Private Limited*

Hence, provisions of Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 relating to preparation of consolidated financial statements are applicable and details of the same is annexed in AOC-1 as Annexure-I.

6. DETAILS OF DEPOSITS COVERED UNDER CHAPTER V OF COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The Company, being a Non-Deposit accepting Non-Banking Finance Company, has not accepted/ invited any deposits from the public during the financial year ended March 31, 2025 in terms of the provisions of Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the allied Rules and the Directions issued by Reserve Bank of India for Non-Deposit accepting Non-Banking Finance Companies and shall not accept any deposits from the Public without obtaining the prior approval of RBI.

Further, your Company being an NBFC, disclosure requirements under Chapter V of the Act read with Rule 8(5)(v) and 8(5)(vi) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are not applicable to your Company.

7. RESERVE BANK OF INDIA GUIDELINES

As on 31stMarch, 2025, the Company falls in the Base layer on group level as per the Master Direction - Reserve Bank of India (Non-Banking Financial Company - Scale Based Regulation) Directions, 2023. The Company continues to comply with all the applicable directions, regulations, guidelines, etc. prescribed by RBI from time to time.

8. NBFC REGISTRATION

Our Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with RBI as a NBFC- Non-Deposit taking - Non-Systematically Important under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Pursuant to change in the name of the Company, and prior to the shifting of its Registered Office, the Certificate of Registration (CoR) bearing Registration No. 14.00242 dated May 30, 2023, was issued. Consequently, the earlier CoR bearing Registration No. 14.00242 dated March 04, 1998, issued in the name of M/s Oracle Credit Limited, was cancelled.

Subsequently, upon shifting the Registered Office of the Company from NCT of Delhi to Mumbai, Maharashtra a fresh Certificate of Registration was issued by the Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Regional Office. The new CoR bears Registration No. B-13.02494 and is dated August 29, 2024.

9. FAIR PRACTICE CODE (FPC)

The Company has in place a Fair Practice Code approved by the Board in compliance with the guidelines issued by the RBI, to ensure better service and provide necessary information to customers to take informed decisions. The FPC is posted on the website of the Company at https://www.credentglobal.com. The FPC is also reviewed by the Board at frequent intervals to ensure its level of adequacy and appropriateness.

10. REGISTERATION OF CREDIT INFORMATION COMPANIES (CICS) AS PER RBI NORMS

The directors of the Company are happy to report that the company have its membership certificate from all CICs i.e., Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited (CIBIL), Equifax Credit Information Services Private Limited (ECIS), Experian Credit Information Company of India Private Limited, CRIF High Mark Credit Information Services Private Limited. A sound rating/upgrade in a challenged business environment speaks volumes about the Companys performance and its systems & processes.

11. DEMATERIALIZATION OF SHARES

The Company has connectivity with NSDL & CDSL for dematerialization of its equity shares. The ISIN No INE727C01024 has been allotted for the company. Therefore, the investors may keep their shareholding in the electronic mode with their depository Participant 92.67% of the Companys paid-up Share Capital is in dematerialized form as on 31stMarch, 2025 and balance 7.33% in physical form.

12. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Following are the details of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company as on 31st March, 2025:

DIN No./ PAN Name of the Director/KMP Designation Date of Appointment Date of Resignation 07002410 Aditya Vikram Kanoria Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer 03/11/2021 NA 06395827 Mandeep Singh Executive Director 28/10/2021 NA 06594845 Mohit K Chheda Non-Executive & NonIndependent Director 03/11/2021 NA 07739598 Sulabh Jain Non-Executive & Independent Director 03/11/2021 NA 08135535 Shubhangi Agarwal Non-Executive & Independent Director 28/10/2021 NA MRXPS7793C Preeti Sethi Company Secretary 03/11/2021 NA AELPA8836M Samir Agarwal Chief Executive Officer 30/05/2024 NA

During the year 2024-2025, there has been no change in the Board of Directors of the Company except the appointment of Mr. Samir Agarwal as a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on the Board of the Company for the Financial year 2024-25 with effect from May 30th, 2024 .

**However, Mr. Vikas Kataria (DIN: 02855136) and Mr. Navneet Kumar (DIN: 10725183) both have been appointed on the Board of the Company as an additional Executive Director and additional Independent Director dated July 21st, 2025 respectively, subject to approval of the Members of the Company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Retirement by Rotation:

Mr. Mohit K Chheda (DIN: 06594845), Non-Executive Director of the Company, who retires by rotation in accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. The detailed profile of Mr. Mohit K Chheda has been included in the Notice convening the ensuing AGM.

The Company has received consent in writing to act as directors in Form DIR-2 and intimation in Form DIR-8 pursuant to Rule 8 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, to the effect that they are not disqualified under section (2) of section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Board considers that his association would be immense benefit to the Company, and it is desirable to avail his services as Directors. Accordingly, the Board recommends the resolution related to appointment of above directors for the approval of shareholders of the company.

13. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the provisions contained in Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, Your Directors, confirm that:

i) In the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025 the applicable Indian Accounting Standards have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

ii) The selected accounting policies were applied consistently, and the Directors made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025 and of the profit of the Company for that period.

iii) Proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

iv) The annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis.

v) The Internal financial controls have been laid by the Directors to be followed by the Company and such financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

vi) Proper systems had been devised in compliance with the provision of the all applicable laws and such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

14. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

In accordance with the provisions of Companies (Amendment) Act, 2017, read with Section 134(3) of the

Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Return, as on March 31, 2025 under Section 92 (3) of the Companies Act,

2013, is hosted on the website of the Company at https://credentglobal.com.

15. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, Report on Corporate Governance along with the certificate from a Practicing Company Secretary certifying compliance with conditions of Corporate Governance is part to this Report in Annexure-II.

16. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the Financial Year 2024-25 as required under Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is annexed to this Report as Annexure - III.

17. DETAILS OF THE BOARD MEETINGS HELD DURING THE YEAR 1st APRIL, 2024 TO 31st MARCH, 2025

The number of Meetings of the Board of Directors and the number of Meetings attended by each Directors of Credent Global Finance Limited during the Financial Year 2024-2025 is summarized in the table below:

Quarter Date Aditya Vikram Kanoria Mandeep Singh Mohit K Chheda Sulabh Jain Shubhangi Agarwal April, 2024 to June, 2024 30.05.2024 Present Absent Present Present Present July, 2024 to Sep, 2024 14.08.2024 Present Present Present Present Present 26.08.2024 Present Absent Present Present Present 06.09.2024 Present Present Present Present Present 12.09.2024 Present Absent Present Present Present Oct, 2024 to Dec, 2024 0 1.1 0.2024 Present Present Present Present Present 14.11.2024 Present Absent Present Present Present Jan, 2025 to March, 2025 14.02.2025 Present Present Present Present Present 06.03.2025 Present Present Present Present Present

18. SEPARATE MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRETORS

Independent Directors of the Company held their Separate meeting under Regulation 25(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Schedule IV of Companies Act, 2013 on Friday, 28th March, 2025 at Registered office of the Company (cum video conferencing) at Unit No. 1216, 12th Floor, C- Wing, One BKC, G-Block, Opposite bank of Baroda, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai-400051 to evaluate their performance.

19. DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS UNDER SUB-SECTION (12) OF SECTION 143 OTHER THAN THOSE WHICH ARE REPORTABLE TO THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT.

During the year under consideration, Statutory Auditor and Secretarial Auditor have not reported any instances of frauds committed in the Company under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

20. INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS DECLARATION

All Independent Directors have given declaration that they meet the criteria of independence with relevant integrity, expertise, experience and proficiency as provided under Section 149 read with Schedule IV of the Act and Regulation 16 of the SEBI Listing Regulations and have also complied with the code of conduct of Directors and Senior Management. They have also given declaration that their names were included in the data bank of Independent Directors being maintained with ‘Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs under Rule 6 (3) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014.

21. POLICY ON APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS

The management of the Company is immensely benefited from the guidance, support and mature advice from members of the Board of Directors who are also members of various committees. The Board consists of directors possessing diverse skills and rich experience to enhance quality of its performance. The Company has adopted a Policy on Board Diversity formulated by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

22. DISCLOSURE ON THE NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY OF THE COMPANY PURSUANT TO SECTION 134(3) (e) AND SECTION 178 (3)

The Companys Policy on Directors appointment and remuneration and other matters provided in Section 178(3) of the Act has been briefly disclosed hereunder and in the Report on Corporate Governance, which is part of this Annual Report.

The NRC is responsible for developing competency requirements for the Board based on the industry and strategy of the Company. The Board composition analysis reflects in-depth understanding of the Company, including its strategies, environment, operations, financial condition and compliance requirements.

In terms of the provisions of Section 178(3) of the Act, and Regulation 19 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the NRC has formulated the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of Directors, the key features of which are as follows:

• Qualifications - The Board nomination process encourages diversity of thought, experience, knowledge, age and gender. It also ensures that the Board has an appropriate blend of functional and industry expertise.

• Positive Attributes - Apart from the duties of Directors as prescribed in the Act, the Directors are expected to demonstrate high standards of ethical behavior, communication skills and independent judgment. The Directors are also expected to abide by the respective Code of Conduct as applicable to them

The Directors affirm that the remuneration paid to Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and employees is as per the Remuneration Policy of the Company.

The said Policy is also available on the website of the Company i.e. https://credentglobal.com .

23. DETAILS OF ESTABLISHMENT OF VIGIL MECHANISM:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, the Company has formulated a ‘Whistle Blower Policy for the Directors and Employees to report genuine concerns or grievances about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct and provides safeguard against victimization of director or employees or any other person who avail the mechanism and also provide for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases. The same is also uploaded on the website of the Company at https://credentglobal.com .

During the year under review, no complaints have been received by the Company from any whistle blower.

24. HUMAN RESOURCES

The Management has a healthy relationship with the officers and the Employees.

25. AUDITOR AND AUDITORS REPORT Statutory Auditor

In terms of provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, the Members of our Company in its 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was held on September 29th, 2022 approved the appointment of M/s. Kapish Jain & Associates, Chartered Accountant (Firm Registration No. 022743N), Delhi as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 five consecutive years, to hold office from the conclusion of 32nd Annual General Meeting (‘AGM) till the conclusion of the 37th Annual General Meeting (‘AGM).

The reports of Statutory Auditors on Financial Statements for the FY 2024-25 forms part of the Annual Report. There are no qualifications, reservations, adverse remarks, disclaimer or emphasis of matter in the Auditors Reports.

Secretarial Auditor

M/s Sumit Bajaj & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (M. No.: 45042 and COP.: 23948) was appointed as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 on 14th August, 2024 pursuant to the provisions of Section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

The Secretarial Audit Report in Form MR-3 for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, is annexed herewith as Annexure-IV.

Internal Auditor

M/s GAR & Company, Chartered Accountants, Delhi (Firm Registration No. 039075N) was appointed as Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-2025 on November 14th, 2024 pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rule 13 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

The Report of the Internal Auditors is reviewed by the Audit Committee.

26. EXPLANATION OR COMMENTS ON QUALIFICATIONS, RESERVATIONS OR ADVERSE REMARKS OR DISCLAIMERS MADE BY THE STATUTORY AUDITORS AND THE SECRETARIAL AUDITORS IN THEIR REPORTS

There were no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by the Statutory Auditors or Secretarial Auditors in their report.

27. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The Company, being a Non-Banking Finance Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India and engaged in the business of giving loans and making investments, is exempt from complying with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, guarantees and security provided by it. Accordingly, the disclosures of the loans and guarantees given as required under the aforesaid Section have not been given in this Report. Further, details of loans, guarantees and investments covered by the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the financial statements.

28. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

During the year under review, all the contracts or arrangement entered into by the Company, if any, with its related parties were in ordinary course of business and on arms length.

The Company had formulated a policy on Related Party Transactions (RPTs), dealing with the review and approval of RPTs. The Policy provides for identification of RPTs, necessary approvals by the Audit Committee/Board/Shareholders, reporting and disclosure requirements in compliance with the Companies Act, 2013 and provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

All the transactions executed by the Company during the FY, with Related Parties, were on arms length basis and in ordinary course of the business. All such Related Party Transactions were placed before the Audit Committee/Board for approval, wherever applicable. Also, the Company has obtained shareholders approval on the material Related Party Transaction in the previous Annual General Meeting.

During the FY, the Company entered into contract/arrangement/transaction with related party, which is considered material in accordance with Regulation 23 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the same was approved by the Shareholders in the previous Annual General Meeting held on September 30th, 2024. The policy for determining ‘material subsidiaries and the policy on materiality on Related Party Transactions and dealing with Related Party Transactions, as approved by the Board, may be accessed on the website of the Company i.e. www.credentglobal.com. Your Directors draw attention of the members to Note No. 31 to the Financial Statements which sets out the Related Party disclosures. Since all Related Party Transactions entered into by the Company were on arms length basis and in the ordinary course of the business and the Company had not entered into any material related Party contract as per the Companies Act, 2013, the Form AOC-2 is not required to be provided.

29. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH THESE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

During the Financial Year 2024-2025 under review, there were certain material events occurred which are mentioned below:

• Change in Registered Office of the Company from the NCT of Delhi to the State of Maharashtra (Mumbai):

The Registered office of the Company has been shifted from the NCT of Delhi to the State of Maharashtra (Mumbai), vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai (Maharashtra) dated 08th June, 2023.

** With respect to abovementioned shifting of Registered Office of the Company, NOC was issued by the Reserve bank of India ("the RBI") Delhi Region dated August, 13th, 2024 and Fresh Certificate of Registration (CoR) was issued by the RBI Mumbai Region dated August, 29th, 2024.

• Sub-Division/Split of every 1 (one) equity share of the company having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten) each fully paid up into 5 (five) equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees two each):

The Equity Shares of the Company are listed and traded on BSE Limited. In order to improve the liquidity of the Companys Share and to make it more affordable for small investors and retail investors as also to broaden the small investors base, the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held on September 06th, 2024 has recommended to sub-divide/split the face value of each Equity Share having value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each into 5 (Five) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each fully paid up. Further, this was also approved by the Shareholders of the Company dated September 30th, 2024.

Details of Sub-Division of Equity Shares:

Type of Capital Pre-Sub-division Share Capital Structure Post-Sub-division Share Capital Structure No. of Equity Shares Face Value (Rs) Total Share Capital (Rs) No. of Equity Shares Face Value (Rs) Total Share Capital (Rs) Authorized Share Capital 2,50,00,000 10 25,00,00,000 12,50,00,000 2 25,00,00,000 Issued and Subscribed Capital 1,02,92,246 10 10,29,22,460 5,14,61,230 2 10,29,22,460 Paid-up Capital 1,02,92,246 10 10,29,22,460 5,14,61,230 2 10,29,22,460

• The Company has opened a Branch for Gold Loan Business on February 02nd, 2025 to provide secured financial solutions to our Customers. This will contribute to the Companys overall growth.

30. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO

The Company being a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) does not have any manufacturing activity. Thus, the provisions related to conservation of energy and technology absorption are not applicable on the Company. However, the Company makes all efforts towards conservation of energy, protection of environment and ensuring safety.

Further, details of foreign exchange earnings and outgo, details as mentioned below:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Year Foreign Outgo Foreign Exchange Earning 2024-25 0.59 14.40

31. STATEMENT CONCERNING DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY OF THE COMPANY

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3)(n) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has a structured Risk Management Policy duly approved by the Board of Directors. The Risk Management process is designed to safeguard the Company from various risks through adequate and timely actions. It is designed to anticipate, evaluate and mitigate risks in order to minimize its impact on the business of the Company. The potential risks are integrated with management process such that they receive the necessary consideration during the decision making. It has been dealt in greater detail in Management Discussion and Analysis Report annexed to this Report.

32. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY POLICY

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the provisions related to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) are applicable on companies having net worth of rupees five hundred crore or more; or turnover of rupees one thousand crore or more; or a net profit of rupees five crore or more. The present financial position of the Company does not make it mandatory for the Company to undertake CSR initiatives or to formulate CSR Policy during the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025. The Company will constitute CSR Committee, develop CSR Policy and implement the CSR initiatives whenever the same becomes applicable on the Company.

33. EVALUATION BY BOARD OF ITS OWN PERFORMANCE, ITS COMMITTEES AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS

In compliance with the provisions of the Act, and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the performance evaluation was carried out as under:

Board:

In accordance with the criteria suggested by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors evaluated the performance of the Board, having regard to various criteria such as Board composition, Board processes, Board dynamics etc. The Independent Directors, at their separate meeting, also evaluated the performance of the Board as a whole based on various criteria. The Board and the Independent Directors were of the view that performance of the Board of Directors as a whole was satisfactory.

Committees of the Board:

The performance of the Audit Committee, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Stakeholders Relationship Committee, the Investment Committee and the Risk Management Committee was evaluated by the Board having regard to various criteria such as committee composition, committee processes, committee dynamics etc. The Board was of the view that all the committees were performing their functions satisfactorily.

Investment and Risk Management Committee has been constituted to meet the requirement of provisions of the RBI.

Individual Directors:

In accordance with the criteria suggested by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the performance of each director was evaluated by the entire Board of Directors (excluding the director being evaluated) on various parameters.

Independent Directors, at their separate meeting, have evaluated the performance of Non independent Directors and the Board as a whole; and of the Chairman of the Board, taking into account the views of other Directors; and assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Companys Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties. The Board and the Independent Directors were of the view that performance of the all the Directors as a whole was satisfactory.

The evaluation framework for assessing the performance of the Directors includes the following broad parameters:

• Relevant expertise;

• Attendance of Directors in various meetings of the Board and its Committees;

• Effective participation in decision making process;

• Objectivity and independence;

• Level of awareness and understanding of the Companys business;

• Professional conduct of the directors in various meetings of the Board and its committees;

• Compliance with the Code of Conduct of the Company;

• Ability to act in the best interest of the Company.

34. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Company has laid proper and adequate systems of internal financial control commensurate with the size of its business and nature of its operations with regard to the following:

(i) Systems have been laid to ensure that all transactions are executed in accordance with managements general and specific authorization.

(ii) Systems and procedures exist to ensure that all transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles or any other criteria applicable to such statements, and to maintain accountability for aspects and the timely preparation of reliable financial information.

(iii) Access to assets is permitted only in accordance with managements general and specific authorization. No assets of the Company are allowed to be used for personal purposes, except in accordance with terms of employment or except as specifically permitted.

(iv) The existing assets of the Company are verified/ checked at reasonable intervals and appropriate action is taken with respect to any differences, if any.

(v) Proper systems are in place for prevention and detection of frauds and errors and for ensuring adherence to the Companys policies.

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. During the year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weaknesses in the design or operation were observed.

35. COMMITTEES OF BOARD

The Committees of the Board focus on certain specific areas and make informed decisions in line with the delegated authority.

The following Committees constituted by the Board function according to their respective roles and defined scope:

• Audit Committee

• Nomination and Remuneration Committee

• Stakeholder Relationship Committee

• Investment Committee

• Risk Management Committee

Details of composition, terms of reference and number of meetings held for respective committees are given in the Report on Corporate Governance, which forms a part of this Annual Report. Further, during the year under review, all recommendations made by the various committees have been accepted by the Board.

** Investment and Risk Management Committee has been constituted to meet the requirement of provisions of the RBI.

INVESTMENT COMMITTEE

The Investment Committee is constituted as per RBI guidelines and notifications. As on 31st March, 2025, the Investment Committee of the Company comprises of two Executive Directors i.e. Mr. Aditya Vikram Kanoria (Managing Director) as Chairman, Mr. Mandeep Singh as Member and one Non-Executive Director, Mr. Mohit K Chheda as Member. The Committee has been authorized to take investment decisions of the Company with a view to growth and expansion of Business of the Company.

RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

The Risk Management Committee is constituted as per RBI guidelines and notifications. As on 31st March, 2025, the Risk Management Committee of the Company comprises of two Executive Directors i.e. Mr. Aditya Vikram Kanoria (Managing Director) as Member, Mr. Mandeep Singh as Chairman and one Non-Executive Director, Mr. Mohit K Chheda as Member. The main object of this committee is to Identifies and analysis various risk associated with business. It identifies risk at early stages and takes all necessary steps to avoid their harmful effects. Information from past is analyzed to recognize all possible future unfortunate events.

Further, As per SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, there is no requirement to constitute a Risk Management Committee for the Company.

36. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT THE WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013 READ WITH ALLIED RULES

During the year under review, the company has Fifteen employees. Hence the company is required to constitute Internal Complaint Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibitions and Redressal) Act, 2013. Further no complaint has been received by the company during the year under the said Act.

37. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

During the period under review, there were no significant and material orders passed by the regulators/ courts or tribunals that would impact going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

38. NON-BANKING FINANCIAL COMPANIES AUDITORS REPORT (RBI) DIRECTIONS, 2008:

Pursuant to the Non-Banking Financial Companies Auditors Report (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2008, a report from the Statutory Auditors to the Board of Directors has been received by your Company. This report has certified that the Company has complied with all the directions and prudential norms as prescribed under the RBI Act, 1934.

39. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES PURSUANT TO THE SECTION 197 (12) OF COMPANIES ACT AND RULE 5(1), 5(2) AND 5(3) OF COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL) RULES, 2014

The information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5 of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975, in respect of employees of the Company and Directors is furnished hereunder:

SR.NO. PARTICULARS REMARKS 1. The ratio of the remuneration of each Director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the financial year. 16:01 2 The percentage increase in remuneration of each Director, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Executive Officer, Company Secretary or Manager, if any, in the financial year. NA 3 The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year. 142.86 4 Average percentile increase already made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration and justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration. 5 Affirmation that the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the Company The Remuneration is paid as per the Remuneration policy of the Company. 6 The number of Permanent employees on the Pay Rolls of the Company 15

Statement of Particulars of Employees pursuant to the Section 197 (12) of Companies Act and Rule 5(2) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014

a) Details of the employees employed throughout the Financial Year, was in receipt of remuneration for that year which, in the aggregate, was not less than one crore rupees and two lakh rupees per month. NIL

b) Details of the employees employed for a part of the Financial Year and was in receipt of remuneration for any part of that year, at a rate which, in the aggregate, was not less than eight lakh and fifty thousand rupees per month; NIL

c) If employed throughout the Financial Year or part thereof and was in receipt of remuneration in that year which, in the aggregate, or as the case may be, at a rate which, in the aggregate, is in excess of that drawn by the Managing Director or Whole-time Director or Manager and holds by himself or along with his spouse and dependent children, not less than two percent of the equity shares of the Company: NIL

40. DISCLOSURE PERTAINING TO MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORD PERSUANT TO SECTION 148(1) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The company is not required to maintain Cost Records as specified u/s 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the applicable rules thereon for the Financial Year 2024-25. Hence the clause is not applicable to the Company.

41. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3)(n) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has a structured Risk Management Policy duly approved by the Board of Directors. The Risk Management process is designed to safeguard the Company from various risks through adequate and timely actions. It is designed to anticipate, evaluate and mitigate risks in order to minimize its impact on the business of the Company. The potential risks are integrated with management process such that they receive the necessary consideration during the decision making. It has been dealt in greater detail in Management Discussion and Analysis Report annexed to this Report.

42. COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETERIAL STANDARDS

Pursuant to Secretarial Standard issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, company has complied with the applicable secretarial standard i.e. SS-1 & SS-2 (Meetings of Board of Directors & General Meetings) respectively, during the year under review.

43. LISTING FEES

The Listing Fees for the financial year 2025-26 has been paid by the Company to BSE Limited i.e. the Stock Exchange where shares of the Company are listed.

44. SHARE CAPITAL

There was no change in the capital structure of the company and no fresh shares were issued by the company during the year under review.

However, sub-division/split of every 1 (one) equity share of the company having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten) each fully paid up into 5 (five) equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees two each).

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Details of Sub-Division of Equity Shares:

Type of Capital Pre-Sub-division Share Capital Structure Post-Sub-division Share Capital Structure No. of Equity Shares Face Value (Rs.) Total Share Capital (Rs.) No. of Equity Shares Face Value (Rs) Total Share Capital (Rs) Authorized Share Capital 2,50,00,000 10 25,00,00,000 12,50,00,000 2 25,00,00,000 Issued and Subscribed Capital 1,02,92,246 10 10,29,22,460 5,14,61,230 2 10,29,22,460 Paid-up Capital 1,02,92,246 10 10,29,22,460 5,14,61,230 2 10,29,22,460

45. OTHER INFORMATION

A. Issue of Equity Shares with differential rights

The Company has not issued any equity shares with differential rights so no disclosure is required as per Rule 4 (4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules 2014.

B. Issue of Sweat Equity Shares

The Company has not issued sweat equity shares, so no disclosure is required as per Rule 8(13) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules 2014.

C. Issue of Employee Stock Options

The Company has not issued employee stock options, so no disclosure is required as per Rule 12(9) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules 2014.

D. Provision of money by company for purchase of its own share by employees or by trustee for the benefit of employees

The Company has not made any provision for purchase of its own share of employees or by the trustee for the benefit of employees so no disclosure is required as per Rule 16(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules 2014.

46. FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMMES

The Company familiarizes its Independent Directors on their appointment as such on the Board with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, etc. through familiarization programme. The Company also conducts orientation programme upon induction of new Directors, as well as other initiatives to update the Directors on a continuing basis. The familiarization programme for Independent Directors is disclosed on the Companys website https://credentglobal.com.

47. PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

The Company has a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and certain designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the trading window is closed. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code. All Board Directors and the designated employees have confirmed compliance with the Code.

48. DISCLOSURE OF RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN DIRECTOR INTER -SE

None of the Directors are related to each other.

49. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDINGS PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 DURING THE YEAR ALONG WITH THEIR STATUS AS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR:

During the reporting period, no application made or any proceeding is pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016).

50. DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH REASONS THEREOF:

During the reporting period, no such valuation has been conducted in the financial year.

51. STATEMENT ON OTHER COMPLIANCES

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the reporting period:

a. Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act.

b. Issue of equity shares with differential voting rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise;

c. Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company.

52. WEBSITE OF THE COMPANY:

Company maintains a website https:credentglobal.com where detailed information of the Company and specified details in terms of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 have been provided.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your directors wish to express their grateful appreciation for the valuable support and co-operation received from subbrokers, business associates, vendors, bankers, financial institutions, investors, stakeholders, registrar and share transfer agent, other business affiliates and media.

The Board places on record its sincere appreciation towards the Companys valued clients for the support and confidence reposed by them in the organization and the stakeholders for their continued co-operation and support to the company and looks forward to the continuance of this supportive relationship in future.

Your directors also place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the devoted services of the employees during the year under review.

For and Behalf of Board Credent Global Finance Limited