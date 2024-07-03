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AMPL Capital Ltd Share Price Live

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33.5
(-0.59%)
Jul 15, 2026|09:31:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

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  • Open34.9
  • Day's High34.9
  • 52 Wk High39.4
  • Prev. Close33.7
  • Day's Low32.6
  • 52 Wk Low 20.7
  • Turnover (lac)15.81
  • P/E7.41
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value21.07
  • EPS4.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)205.9
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

AMPL Capital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

₹34.9

Prev. Close

₹33.7

Turnover(Lac.)

₹15.81

Day's High

₹34.9

Day's Low

₹32.6

52 Week's High

₹39.4

52 Week's Low

₹20.7

Book Value

₹21.07

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

205.9

P/E

7.41

EPS

4.55

Divi. Yield

0

AMPL Capital Ltd Corporate Action

1 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Sep, 2025

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1 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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8 Jun 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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11 Jun 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Split

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AMPL Capital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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AMPL Capital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

15 Jul, 2026|06:19 PM
Mar-2026Feb-2026Feb-2026Dec-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 12.89%

Foreign: 12.89%

Indian: 13.13%

Non-Promoter- 15.87%

Institutions: 15.86%

Non-Institutions: 58.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

AMPL Capital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

10.29

10.29

6.94

5.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

54.07

52.94

7.21

0.8

Net Worth

64.36

63.23

14.15

6.35

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.44

-1.33

0.04

0.23

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

8

8.03

4.87

1.15

1.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8

8.03

4.87

1.15

1.7

Other Operating Income

35.57

6.62

7.5

18.32

0

Other Income

5.14

3.49

0.4

0.1

0.2

AMPL Capital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

1,006.5

38.336,26,642.34,839.50.618,309.62165.63

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,868.25

208.742,99,022.7516.010.0846.7363.61

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

1,013.35

23.842,38,436.033,013.570.8512,302.04447.62

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICIAMC

3,166.5

47.451,56,506.96964.633.231,564.2284.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

235.95

229.081,55,801.1380.040.24134.7956.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT AMPL Capital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

ED / MD / CFO / Promoter

Aditya Kanoria

Executive Director

Mandeep Singh

Executive Director

Vikas Kataria

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Mohit K Chheda

Independent Non Exe. Director

Navneet Kumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sulabh Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shubhangi Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Preeti Sethi

Registered Office

Flat No B-502 5th Floor B-Wing,

Statesman House 148 Barakhamba,

New Delhi - 110001

Tel: -

Website: http://www.oraclecredit.co.in

Email: info@oraclecredit.co.in/oracle_credit@yahoo.co.in

Registrar Office

99 BeetalHouse 3rd F,

Behind Local Shp Cen, Nr Dada Harsukh Das,

New Delhi - 110062

Tel: 011-29961281-83

Website: www.beetalfinancial.com

Email: beetal@beetalfinancial.com

Summary

Credent Global Finance Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Oracle Credit Limited on February 27, 1991 as a public company, registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as Non-Banking Finan...
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Reports by AMPL Capital Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the AMPL Capital Ltd share price today?

The AMPL Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹33.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of AMPL Capital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AMPL Capital Ltd is ₹205.90 Cr. as of 15 Jul ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of AMPL Capital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of AMPL Capital Ltd is 7.41 and 1.60 as of 15 Jul ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of AMPL Capital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AMPL Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AMPL Capital Ltd is ₹20.7 and ₹39.4 as of 15 Jul ‘26

What is the CAGR of AMPL Capital Ltd?

AMPL Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.04%, 3 Years at 4.14%, 1 Year at 41.66%, 6 Month at 11.59%, 3 Month at 13.93% and 1 Month at 13.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of AMPL Capital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of AMPL Capital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 26.03 %
Institutions - 15.86 %
Public - 58.11 %

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