Invest wise with Expert advice
No Chart Data Available
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorFinance
Open₹34.9
Prev. Close₹33.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.81
Day's High₹34.9
Day's Low₹32.6
52 Week's High₹39.4
52 Week's Low₹20.7
Book Value₹21.07
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)205.9
P/E7.41
EPS4.55
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.29
10.29
6.94
5.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
54.07
52.94
7.21
0.8
Net Worth
64.36
63.23
14.15
6.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.44
-1.33
0.04
0.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
8
8.03
4.87
1.15
1.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8
8.03
4.87
1.15
1.7
Other Operating Income
35.57
6.62
7.5
18.32
0
Other Income
5.14
3.49
0.4
0.1
0.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
1,006.5
|38.33
|6,26,642.3
|4,839.5
|0.6
|18,309.62
|165.63
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,868.25
|208.74
|2,99,022.75
|16.01
|0.08
|46.73
|63.61
Shriram Finance Ltd
SHRIRAMFIN
1,013.35
|23.84
|2,38,436.03
|3,013.57
|0.85
|12,302.04
|447.62
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd
ICICIAMC
3,166.5
|47.45
|1,56,506.96
|964.63
|3.23
|1,564.22
|84.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
235.95
|229.08
|1,55,801.13
|80.04
|0.24
|134.79
|56.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
ED / MD / CFO / Promoter
Aditya Kanoria
Executive Director
Mandeep Singh
Executive Director
Vikas Kataria
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Mohit K Chheda
Independent Non Exe. Director
Navneet Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sulabh Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shubhangi Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Preeti Sethi
Flat No B-502 5th Floor B-Wing,
Statesman House 148 Barakhamba,
New Delhi - 110001
Tel: -
Website: http://www.oraclecredit.co.in
Email: info@oraclecredit.co.in/oracle_credit@yahoo.co.in
99 BeetalHouse 3rd F,
Behind Local Shp Cen, Nr Dada Harsukh Das,
New Delhi - 110062
Tel: 011-29961281-83
Website: www.beetalfinancial.com
Email: beetal@beetalfinancial.com
Summary
Credent Global Finance Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Oracle Credit Limited on February 27, 1991 as a public company, registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as Non-Banking Finan...
Read More
Reports by AMPL Capital Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.