|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2025
|1 Sep 2025
|AGM 26/09/2025 Submission of Annual Report for the Financial Year 2024-25 in compliance of Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Please find enclosed herewith outcome and Proceedings of 35th AGM of the Company held on 26th September 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2025) Attached herewith Scrutinizers Report and Voting Results of the 35th AGM of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 29/09/2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.