AGM 26/09/2025 Submission of Annual Report for the Financial Year 2024-25 in compliance of Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Please find enclosed herewith outcome and Proceedings of 35th AGM of the Company held on 26th September 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2025) Attached herewith Scrutinizers Report and Voting Results of the 35th AGM of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 29/09/2025)