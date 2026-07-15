AMPL Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.29
10.29
6.94
5.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
54.07
52.94
7.21
0.8
Net Worth
64.36
63.23
14.15
6.35
Minority Interest
Debt
16.6
12.17
20.54
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
80.96
75.4
34.69
6.35
Fixed Assets
1.73
0.58
1.05
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
18.97
11.03
11.03
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.35
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.35
-4.31
-4.22
0.84
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.52
0.81
0.22
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
10.67
0.94
0.26
1
Sundry Creditors
-0.1
-0.13
-0.02
-0.05
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-7.74
-5.93
-4.68
-0.11
Cash
2.28
0.02
2.75
0.01
Total Assets
26.68
7.32
10.61
0.87
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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