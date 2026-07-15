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AMPL Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

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33.5
(-0.59%)
Jul 15, 2026|09:31:00 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

10.29

10.29

6.94

5.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

54.07

52.94

7.21

0.8

Net Worth

64.36

63.23

14.15

6.35

Minority Interest

Debt

16.6

12.17

20.54

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

80.96

75.4

34.69

6.35

Fixed Assets

1.73

0.58

1.05

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

18.97

11.03

11.03

0.02

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.35

0

0

0

Networking Capital

3.35

-4.31

-4.22

0.84

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.52

0.81

0.22

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

10.67

0.94

0.26

1

Sundry Creditors

-0.1

-0.13

-0.02

-0.05

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-7.74

-5.93

-4.68

-0.11

Cash

2.28

0.02

2.75

0.01

Total Assets

26.68

7.32

10.61

0.87

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