Board Meeting 11 Jun 2026 8 Jun 2026

Credent Global Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/06/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider convening an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to seek approval of the shareholders in respect of the preferential issue of convertible warrants as approved by the Board on 29th May 2026 as required. 2.To consider and transit any other businesses if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. Enclosed herewith is the outcome of Board Meeting held on today 11th June 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 11.06.2026)

Board Meeting 29 May 2026 25 May 2026

Credent Global Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve In Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Credent Global Finance Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday 29th May 2026 at the registered office of the Company situated at Unit No. 1216 12th Floor C-Wing One BKC G-Block Opposite Bank of Baroda Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra (E) Mumbai-400051 to consider and approve the following matter(s): To consider approve and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with Audit Report for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2026; and other matters. Enclosed herewith the Outcome of Board Meeting held on today May 29, 2026 for approval of financial Results and other Matters (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 29.05.2026) Revised outcome of Board Meeting held on May 29, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:30.05.2026)

Board Meeting 7 May 2026 7 May 2026

Enclosed herewith is the Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 07, 2026.

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2026 27 Mar 2026

Enclosed herewith the Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e. March 27, 2026. Intimation for Change of Corporate Office of the Company.

Board Meeting 19 Feb 2026 19 Feb 2026

Enclosed herewith is the Outcome of Board Meeting held on today, i.e., Thursday 19th February 2026

Board Meeting 17 Feb 2026 17 Feb 2026

Enclosed herewith is the outcome of the Board Meeting held on today, i.e., February 17, 2026

Board Meeting 16 Feb 2026 16 Feb 2026

Enclosed herewith is the outcome of Board Meeting held on today, .i.e, Monday February 16th, 2026

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 10 Feb 2026

Quarterly Results. Credent Global Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Enclosed herewith is the intimation of Board Meeting for approval of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31.12.2025. Enclosed herewith is the Outcome of Board Meeting along unauidted standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.02.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 7 Nov 2025

Credent Global Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Enclosed herewith the prior intimation of Board Meeting which is to be scheduled on Friday 14th November 2025. Enclosed herewith outcome of Board meeting along with unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Oct 2025 14 Oct 2025

Enclosed herewith is the Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 14, 2025

Board Meeting 10 Oct 2025 7 Oct 2025

Credent Global Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Attached herewith is the intimation of Board Meeting for raising of funds under regulation 29 Enclosed herewith is the Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 10 , 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 10.10.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2025 7 Aug 2025

Credent Global Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June 2025; 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair as the Board may think fit or which is incidental and ancillary to the business of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday 13.08.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025)

Board Meeting 21 Jul 2025 21 Jul 2025