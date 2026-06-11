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AMPL Capital Ltd Board Meeting

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33.5
(-0.59%)
Jul 15, 2026|09:31:00 PM

Credent Global CORPORATE ACTIONS

15/07/2025calendar-icon
15/07/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Jun 20268 Jun 2026
Credent Global Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/06/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider convening an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to seek approval of the shareholders in respect of the preferential issue of convertible warrants as approved by the Board on 29th May 2026 as required. 2.To consider and transit any other businesses if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. Enclosed herewith is the outcome of Board Meeting held on today 11th June 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 11.06.2026)
Board Meeting29 May 202625 May 2026
Credent Global Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve In Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Credent Global Finance Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday 29th May 2026 at the registered office of the Company situated at Unit No. 1216 12th Floor C-Wing One BKC G-Block Opposite Bank of Baroda Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra (E) Mumbai-400051 to consider and approve the following matter(s): To consider approve and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with Audit Report for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2026; and other matters. Enclosed herewith the Outcome of Board Meeting held on today May 29, 2026 for approval of financial Results and other Matters (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 29.05.2026) Revised outcome of Board Meeting held on May 29, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:30.05.2026)
Board Meeting7 May 20267 May 2026
Enclosed herewith is the Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 07, 2026.
Board Meeting27 Mar 202627 Mar 2026
Enclosed herewith the Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e. March 27, 2026. Intimation for Change of Corporate Office of the Company.
Board Meeting19 Feb 202619 Feb 2026
Enclosed herewith is the Outcome of Board Meeting held on today, i.e., Thursday 19th February 2026
Board Meeting17 Feb 202617 Feb 2026
Enclosed herewith is the outcome of the Board Meeting held on today, i.e., February 17, 2026
Board Meeting16 Feb 202616 Feb 2026
Enclosed herewith is the outcome of Board Meeting held on today, .i.e, Monday February 16th, 2026
Board Meeting13 Feb 202610 Feb 2026
Quarterly Results. Credent Global Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Enclosed herewith is the intimation of Board Meeting for approval of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31.12.2025. Enclosed herewith is the Outcome of Board Meeting along unauidted standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.02.2026)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20257 Nov 2025
Credent Global Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Enclosed herewith the prior intimation of Board Meeting which is to be scheduled on Friday 14th November 2025. Enclosed herewith outcome of Board meeting along with unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2025)
Board Meeting14 Oct 202514 Oct 2025
Enclosed herewith is the Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 14, 2025
Board Meeting10 Oct 20257 Oct 2025
Credent Global Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Attached herewith is the intimation of Board Meeting for raising of funds under regulation 29 Enclosed herewith is the Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 10 , 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 10.10.2025)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20257 Aug 2025
Credent Global Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June 2025; 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair as the Board may think fit or which is incidental and ancillary to the business of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday 13.08.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025)
Board Meeting21 Jul 202521 Jul 2025
Enclosed herewith the Outcome of Approval for Appointment of Directors on the Board of Credent Global Finance Limited

Credent Global: Related News

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