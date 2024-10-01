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AMPL Capital Ltd Split

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33.5
(-0.59%)
Jul 15, 2026|09:31:00 PM

Credent Global CORPORATE ACTIONS

15/07/2025calendar-icon
15/07/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split6 Sep 202415 Oct 202415 Oct 2024102
Board approved the proposal of Sub-Division/ Split of existing 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up into 5 (Five) equity shares of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each fully paid up, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company and other authorities, if required. Record date fixed for the purpose of sub-division/split of face value of Equity Shares of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/10/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that CREDENT GLOBAL FINANCE LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE CREDENT GLOBAL FINANCE LTD (539598) RECORD DATE 15/10/2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 15/10/2024 DR-736/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE727C01016 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 15/10/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice (As Per BSE Notice dated on 07.10.2024) New ISIN Number : INE727C01024 Source : NSDL (14.10.2024) New ISIN No. INE727C01024 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 15-10-2024 (DR- 736/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 14.10.2024)

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