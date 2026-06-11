|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|11 Jun 2026
|6 Jul 2026
|The Board of Directors has considered and approved the issuance of the Notice convening an ExtraOrdinary General Meeting (EGM) of the shareholders of the Company is to be held on Monday, 06th July, 2026, for seeking their approval of raising of funds through issuance of convertible warrants on Preferential basis Enclosed herewith notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on 06th July, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:11.06.2026) Enclosed herewith is the Proceedings of EGM held on today Monday 06th July 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/07/2026) Enclosed herewith is the scruitnizer report with voting results for the EGM conducted on Monday, 06th July, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.07.2026)
|EGM
|8 May 2026
|1 Jun 2026
|Enclosed herewith Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on 1st June, 2026. EGM 01/06/2026 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 08.05.2026) Enclosed herewith is the Scrutinizer Report with Voting Results for the EGM conducted on 01st June 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.06.2026) Enclosed herewith is the Proceedings of EGM of the Company held on 01st June 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:01.06.2026)
|EGM
|16 Oct 2025
|10 Nov 2025
|Enclosed herewith is the notice of EGM to be held on 10th November, 2025. Enclosed herewith is the proceedings of EGM of the Company held on 10th November , 2025. Enclosed herewith is the Scrutinizers Report along with Voting results for the EGM conducted on 10th November , 2025. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 10/11/2025)
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