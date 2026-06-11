The Board of Directors has considered and approved the issuance of the Notice convening an ExtraOrdinary General Meeting (EGM) of the shareholders of the Company is to be held on Monday, 06th July, 2026, for seeking their approval of raising of funds through issuance of convertible warrants on Preferential basis Enclosed herewith notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on 06th July, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:11.06.2026) Enclosed herewith is the Proceedings of EGM held on today Monday 06th July 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/07/2026) Enclosed herewith is the scruitnizer report with voting results for the EGM conducted on Monday, 06th July, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.07.2026)