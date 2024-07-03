Ampvolts Ltd Summary

Ampvolts Limited was originally incorporated on 27th March, 2000 as Quest Softech (India) Private Limited. It changed the status into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Quest Softech (India) Limited on March 18, 2008 to carry on business of providing Software and Hardware consultancy and allied services. Thereafter, In the month of February, 2023, the main object clause of the company was changed to include the Business of operating and maintenance of chargers of Electric Vehicles and its Charging Stationsand allied business activities and the name of the Company was changed to Ampvolts Limited w.e.f August 07, 2024 with due approval from the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra.The Company is a progressive-thinking business, is a supplier of Innovative, Secure, and Energy-Efficient Electric Vehicle Charging Systems.



It support environmental sustainability and work to provide the country with green infrastructure, services, and electricity generation. It identify market needs and offer the best technological electric charging station solutions to the populace. An affiliate of VerdeMobility, a division of SLS Group Co., Quest Softech (India) Ltd serves as their expanded sales and service division.



VerdeMobility is the inventor of innovative charging technologies and has developed a variety of cutting-edge and reasonably priced EV chargers.Based on the fast dynamics of evolving market scenarios, Company has focused primarily on the B2B sector for minimum usage guarantees. Keeping the main focus on charging income revenue, coupled with true green mobility, it embarked on the orbit shifting journey from Charge Point Operator (CPO) to Green mobility solution provider. Company is further planning to collaborate with various cab operators, truck operators / Local Service Providers (LSP) and fix route contracts, which ensure bulk charging requirements.