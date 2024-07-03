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Ampvolts Ltd Share Price Live

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32.5
(-1.87%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open33.78
  • Day's High33.78
  • 52 Wk High47.4
  • Prev. Close33.12
  • Day's Low32.5
  • 52 Wk Low 15
  • Turnover (lac)2.8
  • P/E54.17
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value19.74
  • EPS0.6
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)83.56
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Ampvolts Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

₹33.78

Prev. Close

₹33.12

Turnover(Lac.)

₹2.8

Day's High

₹33.78

Day's Low

₹32.5

52 Week's High

₹47.4

52 Week's Low

₹15

Book Value

₹19.74

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

83.56

P/E

54.17

EPS

0.6

Divi. Yield

0

Ampvolts Ltd Corporate Action

13 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Aug, 2025

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13 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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30 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Ampvolts Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Trading Account

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Ampvolts Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:31 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.25%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.07%

Non-Institutions: 44.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Ampvolts Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

25.84

14.8

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

23.39

2.43

-6.67

-6.31

Net Worth

49.23

17.23

3.33

3.69

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.08

0.06

0.1

0.1

yoy growth (%)

33.33

-42.85

0

10.52

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.02

-0.05

-0.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-4.26

-0.05

-0.03

0.45

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.3

Tax paid

0

0

0.03

0.08

Working capital

0

-0.77

0.2

0.79

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

33.33

-42.85

0

10.52

Op profit growth

7,041.54

57.51

-50.84

37.25

EBIT growth

7,041.54

70.57

-107.61

-225.98

Net profit growth

7,201.54

1,725

-100.58

-291.07

View Ratios

No Record Found

Ampvolts Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

100.35

01,05,959.32402.9701,580.5156.41

Max Financial Services Ltd

MFSL

1,578.3

054,469.4610.17017195.55

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

103.4

43.4527,918220.060.993,913.7510.53

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd

CMPDI

234.55

27.3116,746.87187.820826.8831.97

International Gemological Institute Limited

IGIL

365.1

27.115,778.15174.230296.2859.95

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ampvolts Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & MD

Vipul Narendrabhai Chauhan

Executive Director

Naimish Raval

Independent Non Exe. Director

Tejas Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jaydeep Purujit Mehta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bipin Hirpara

Registered Office

c-75/76 7th Floor Plot No 224,

C wing Mittal Court Nariman Po,

Maharashtra - 400021

Tel: -

Website: http://www.ampvolts.com

Email: compliance@ampvolts.com

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301

Website: www.purvashare.com

Email: support@purvashare.com

Summary

Ampvolts Limited was originally incorporated on 27th March, 2000 as Quest Softech (India) Private Limited. It changed the status into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed t...
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Reports by Ampvolts Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Ampvolts Ltd share price today?

The Ampvolts Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹32.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ampvolts Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ampvolts Ltd is ₹83.56 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ampvolts Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ampvolts Ltd is 54.17 and 1.65 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ampvolts Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ampvolts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ampvolts Ltd is ₹15 and ₹47.4 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Ampvolts Ltd?

Ampvolts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 88.11%, 3 Years at -6.97%, 1 Year at -4.58%, 6 Month at 65.31%, 3 Month at 25.19% and 1 Month at -17.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ampvolts Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ampvolts Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.25 %
Institutions - 0.08 %
Public - 44.67 %

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