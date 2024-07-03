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SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹33.78
Prev. Close₹33.12
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.8
Day's High₹33.78
Day's Low₹32.5
52 Week's High₹47.4
52 Week's Low₹15
Book Value₹19.74
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)83.56
P/E54.17
EPS0.6
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
25.84
14.8
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.39
2.43
-6.67
-6.31
Net Worth
49.23
17.23
3.33
3.69
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.08
0.06
0.1
0.1
yoy growth (%)
33.33
-42.85
0
10.52
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.02
-0.05
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-4.26
-0.05
-0.03
0.45
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.3
Tax paid
0
0
0.03
0.08
Working capital
0
-0.77
0.2
0.79
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
33.33
-42.85
0
10.52
Op profit growth
7,041.54
57.51
-50.84
37.25
EBIT growth
7,041.54
70.57
-107.61
-225.98
Net profit growth
7,201.54
1,725
-100.58
-291.07
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
100.35
|0
|1,05,959.32
|402.97
|0
|1,580.51
|56.41
Max Financial Services Ltd
MFSL
1,578.3
|0
|54,469.46
|10.17
|0
|17
|195.55
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
103.4
|43.45
|27,918
|220.06
|0.99
|3,913.75
|10.53
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
234.55
|27.31
|16,746.87
|187.82
|0
|826.88
|31.97
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
365.1
|27.1
|15,778.15
|174.23
|0
|296.28
|59.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & MD
Vipul Narendrabhai Chauhan
Executive Director
Naimish Raval
Independent Non Exe. Director
Tejas Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jaydeep Purujit Mehta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bipin Hirpara
c-75/76 7th Floor Plot No 224,
C wing Mittal Court Nariman Po,
Maharashtra - 400021
Tel: -
Website: http://www.ampvolts.com
Email: compliance@ampvolts.com
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301
Website: www.purvashare.com
Email: support@purvashare.com
Summary
Ampvolts Limited was originally incorporated on 27th March, 2000 as Quest Softech (India) Private Limited. It changed the status into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed t...
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Reports by Ampvolts Ltd
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