Ampvolts Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
25.84
14.8
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.39
2.43
-6.67
-6.31
Net Worth
49.23
17.23
3.33
3.69
Minority Interest
Debt
11.44
0.06
4.31
0.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.06
0.02
0
0
Total Liabilities
60.73
17.31
7.64
3.88
Fixed Assets
5.27
1.97
0.15
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.31
0.09
0
0
Networking Capital
29.42
8.6
7.43
3.85
Inventories
0.88
2.24
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.7
1.11
0.03
0.1
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
28.15
6.55
7.64
3.88
Sundry Creditors
-0.16
-1.16
-0.18
-0.08
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.15
-0.14
-0.06
-0.05
Cash
24.71
6.63
0.04
0
Total Assets
60.73
17.31
7.64
3.87
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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