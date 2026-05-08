|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 May 2026
|30 Apr 2026
|Ampvolts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve audited financial year ended 31st March, 2026. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 08.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|31 Mar 2026
|31 Mar 2026
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2026
|4 Feb 2026
|Quarterly Results Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2026)
|Board Meeting
|19 Dec 2025
|19 Dec 2025
|Outcome of the Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2025
|6 Nov 2025
|Ampvolts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2025 Ampvolts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting to consider and approve the the forfeiture of partly paid-up equity shares issued on Rights basis pursuant to the Letter of Offer dated January 24, 2024, in respect of which the First Call Money and Second and Final Call Money have not been received from the eligible holders within the stipulated timeline Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Change in Management (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:11.11.2025) Outcome of the Board Meeting Amendment to the Code for Fair Disclosure (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2025
|5 Aug 2025
|Ampvolts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2025 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025)
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