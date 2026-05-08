Ampvolts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2025 Ampvolts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting to consider and approve the the forfeiture of partly paid-up equity shares issued on Rights basis pursuant to the Letter of Offer dated January 24, 2024, in respect of which the First Call Money and Second and Final Call Money have not been received from the eligible holders within the stipulated timeline Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Change in Management (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:11.11.2025) Outcome of the Board Meeting Amendment to the Code for Fair Disclosure (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2025)