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Ampvolts Ltd Board Meeting

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32.5
(-1.87%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Quest Softech CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 May 202630 Apr 2026
Ampvolts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve audited financial year ended 31st March, 2026. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 08.05.2026)
Board Meeting31 Mar 202631 Mar 2026
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting12 Feb 20264 Feb 2026
Quarterly Results Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2026)
Board Meeting19 Dec 202519 Dec 2025
Outcome of the Board Meeting
Board Meeting14 Nov 20256 Nov 2025
Ampvolts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2025 Ampvolts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting to consider and approve the the forfeiture of partly paid-up equity shares issued on Rights basis pursuant to the Letter of Offer dated January 24, 2024, in respect of which the First Call Money and Second and Final Call Money have not been received from the eligible holders within the stipulated timeline Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Change in Management (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:11.11.2025) Outcome of the Board Meeting Amendment to the Code for Fair Disclosure (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2025)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20255 Aug 2025
Ampvolts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2025 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025)

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