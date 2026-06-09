Anirit Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
6
6
6
6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-13.19
-12.41
-18.48
-17.82
Net Worth
-7.19
-6.41
-12.48
-11.82
Minority Interest
Debt
7.25
6.34
12.82
12.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.06
-0.07
0.34
0.6
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.58
0.67
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.08
-0.11
-0.27
-0.1
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.07
0.16
0.1
0.22
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.04
-0.14
-0.09
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.13
-0.23
-0.23
-0.23
Cash
0.14
0.05
0.03
0.03
Total Assets
0.06
-0.06
0.34
0.6
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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