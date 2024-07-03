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Anirit Ventures Ltd Share Price Live

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60.27
(-2.00%)
Jun 5, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open61.2
  • Day's High61.2
  • 52 Wk High71.08
  • Prev. Close61.5
  • Day's Low60.27
  • 52 Wk Low 29.93
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.41
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)36.16
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Anirit Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

₹61.2

Prev. Close

₹61.5

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.02

Day's High

₹61.2

Day's Low

₹60.27

52 Week's High

₹71.08

52 Week's Low

₹29.93

Book Value

₹18.41

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

36.16

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Anirit Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2025

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21 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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12 Dec 2025

12:00 AM

Rights

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Anirit Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Anirit Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:32 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.53%

Non-Promoter- 2.09%

Institutions: 2.09%

Non-Institutions: 42.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Anirit Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

6

6

6

6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-13.19

-12.41

-18.48

-17.82

Net Worth

-7.19

-6.41

-12.48

-11.82

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.14

0.34

0.27

0.69

yoy growth (%)

235.1

23.3

-60.36

-8.81

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.42

As % of sales

0

0

0

60.6

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.15

-0.14

-0.14

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.56

-0.48

-0.51

-0.29

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

Tax paid

0

-0.03

0

0

Working capital

0.2

-0.58

-0.13

-0.3

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

235.1

23.3

-60.36

-8.81

Op profit growth

1,503.09

-164.64

55.97

-38.05

EBIT growth

3,884.33

-194.41

-116.11

-248.59

Net profit growth

-208.99

-0.12

75.55

-49.44

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025

Gross Sales

0

0.13

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

0

0.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.15

0

Anirit Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

100.35

01,05,959.32402.9701,580.5156.41

Max Financial Services Ltd

MFSL

1,578.3

054,469.4610.17017195.55

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

103.4

43.4527,918220.060.993,913.7510.53

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd

CMPDI

234.55

27.3116,746.87187.820826.8831.97

International Gemological Institute Limited

IGIL

365.1

27.115,778.15174.230296.2859.95

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Anirit Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rohit Agarwal

Non Independent Executive Director / WTD / CFO

Neha Thakkar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashutosh Biyani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Suvir Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

visha Jain.

Registered Office

No 23 Bharathi Park Road,

Tamil Nadu - 641043

Tel: 022-4244 1100

Website: https://aniritventures.com

Email: secretarial@aniritventures.com

Registrar Office

Karvy House 46,

Road No 4 Street No1, Banjara Hills,

Hyderabad - 500034

Tel: 91-40-23312454/23320

Website: www.karvycomputershare.com

Email: mailmanager@karvy.com

Summary

Anirit Ventures Limited was incorporated on March 10, 1993 as a Public limited company under the name and style of Flora Textiles Limited with Registrar of Companies, Coimbatore. The Company was engag...
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Reports by Anirit Ventures Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Anirit Ventures Ltd share price today?

The Anirit Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹60.27 today.

What is the Market Cap of Anirit Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Anirit Ventures Ltd is ₹36.16 Cr. as of 05 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Anirit Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Anirit Ventures Ltd is 0 and 3.27 as of 05 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Anirit Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Anirit Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Anirit Ventures Ltd is ₹29.93 and ₹71.08 as of 05 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Anirit Ventures Ltd?

Anirit Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.85%, 3 Years at 124.17%, 1 Year at 17.65%, 6 Month at 36.60%, 3 Month at 43.50% and 1 Month at 25.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Anirit Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Anirit Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.53 %
Institutions - 2.09 %
Public - 42.38 %

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