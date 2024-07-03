Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹61.2
Prev. Close₹61.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹61.2
Day's Low₹60.27
52 Week's High₹71.08
52 Week's Low₹29.93
Book Value₹18.41
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)36.16
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
6
6
6
6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-13.19
-12.41
-18.48
-17.82
Net Worth
-7.19
-6.41
-12.48
-11.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.14
0.34
0.27
0.69
yoy growth (%)
235.1
23.3
-60.36
-8.81
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.42
As % of sales
0
0
0
60.6
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.15
-0.14
-0.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.56
-0.48
-0.51
-0.29
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
Tax paid
0
-0.03
0
0
Working capital
0.2
-0.58
-0.13
-0.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
235.1
23.3
-60.36
-8.81
Op profit growth
1,503.09
-164.64
55.97
-38.05
EBIT growth
3,884.33
-194.41
-116.11
-248.59
Net profit growth
-208.99
-0.12
75.55
-49.44
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
Gross Sales
0
0.13
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
0
0.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.15
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
100.35
|0
|1,05,959.32
|402.97
|0
|1,580.51
|56.41
Max Financial Services Ltd
MFSL
1,578.3
|0
|54,469.46
|10.17
|0
|17
|195.55
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
103.4
|43.45
|27,918
|220.06
|0.99
|3,913.75
|10.53
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
234.55
|27.31
|16,746.87
|187.82
|0
|826.88
|31.97
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
365.1
|27.1
|15,778.15
|174.23
|0
|296.28
|59.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rohit Agarwal
Non Independent Executive Director / WTD / CFO
Neha Thakkar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashutosh Biyani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Suvir Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
visha Jain.
No 23 Bharathi Park Road,
Tamil Nadu - 641043
Tel: 022-4244 1100
Website: https://aniritventures.com
Email: secretarial@aniritventures.com
Karvy House 46,
Road No 4 Street No1, Banjara Hills,
Hyderabad - 500034
Tel: 91-40-23312454/23320
Website: www.karvycomputershare.com
Email: mailmanager@karvy.com
Summary
Anirit Ventures Limited was incorporated on March 10, 1993 as a Public limited company under the name and style of Flora Textiles Limited with Registrar of Companies, Coimbatore. The Company was engag...
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Reports by Anirit Ventures Ltd
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