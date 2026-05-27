Board Meeting 27 May 2026 21 May 2026

Anirit Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results of the company for the quarter and Financial year ended 31st March 2026 along with Audit Report by the statutory auditors on the same. For approval of the Audited Financial Results of the Company on standalone and consolidated basis for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 27.05.2026)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2026 6 Feb 2026

Anirit Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2025 Outcome of the Board meeting - Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.02.2026) UDIN Generation Letter in respect of financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2025. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 13.02.2026)

Board Meeting 7 Jan 2026 7 Jan 2026

Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Anirit Ventures Limited (the Company) held on 7th January, 2026 for allotment of Rights Equity Shares.

Board Meeting 12 Dec 2025 8 Dec 2025

Anirit Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/12/2025 inter alia to consider and approve various matters in connection with the Rights Issue. Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Anirit Ventures Limited (the Company) held on 12th December, 2025 and prior intimation of the Record Date for the Rights Issue in terms of Regulations 30 and 42(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI Listing Regulations). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.12.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 7 Nov 2025

Anirit Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e., 13th November, 2025 have approved and took on record the unaudited financial results of the company, for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2025 along with the Limited Review Report by the statutory auditors on the same . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2025)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2025 4 Aug 2025