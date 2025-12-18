2:1 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that ANIRIT VENTURES LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE ANIRIT VENTURES LIMITED (530705) RECORD DATE 18/12/2025 PURPOSE Issue of 02 (TWO) Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each for Cash at a Premium of Rs.23/- per share on Rights Basis for every 01 (ONE) Equity Share held. Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 18/12/2025 DR-780/2025-2026 Note: As per the terms of Issue: Issue Price of Rs.33/- per share is payable as Rs.23/- per share on Applicaton and balance Rs.10/- per share on one or more subsequent calls. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 15.12.2025)