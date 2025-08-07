To

The Members of

Annu Projects Limited (Formerly Known as " Annu Projects Private Limited")

Report on the Standalone financial statements (SFS)

Opinion

We have audited the Standalone Financial Statements (SFS) of Annu Projects Limited (Formerly Known as " Annu Projects Private Limited") (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2025, and the statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid SFS gives the information required by the Companies Act 2013 (“Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, and its profit, Total Comprehensive Income, the Changes in Equity and Cash Flows for the year ended as on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the Financial Statements and our Auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the SFS does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the SFS, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the SFS, or our knowledge obtained during our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management is responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these SFS that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended from time to time, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the SFS that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the SFS, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The management is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the SFS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the SFS as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditors Report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken based on these SFS.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our Auditors report to the related disclosures in the SFS or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the SFS, including the disclosures, and whether the SFS represents the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the SFS that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the SFS may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the SFS.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the SFS of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our Auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143 (11) of the Act, and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the company as we considered appropriate and according to information and explanation given to us, we give in the “Annexure-A”, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The SFS i.e., Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other Comprehensive Income, statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this report are in agreement with the Books of Account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid SFS comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f) We are enclosing herewith a report in “Annexure-B” for our opinion on adequacy of internal financial controls system in place in the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls. g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its SFS

Refer Note no.39 to the SFS. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There was no amount required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. Hence, there is no delay in transferring amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year. vi. The Reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023.

Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. Additionally, the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

Annexure “A” to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report of even date to the members of Annu Projects Ltd. on the SFS for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, we report that-

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a system of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets on annual basis which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we report that, the title in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the SFS included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the Balance Sheet date.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the management of the company has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification during the year.

(b) The company has been sanctioned with working capital limits from banks in excess of five crore rupees in aggregate on the basis of security of Current assets. No working capital limits taken from any financial institutions. The Company is regularly filing the monthly / quarterly returns or stocks and receivable statements with such banks which are generally in agreement with books of accounts of the company except some differences, which in our opinion are not material.

iii. According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made investments in, companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, and granted unsecured loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or other parties, during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii) (a), (b), (c), (d), (e), (f) of the order is not applicable.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, or made any investments, or provided any guarantee and security to the parties covered under section 185 and 186 of the Act.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts from the public within the meaning of section 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules made there under to the extent notified. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities conducted by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vii. In respect of statutory dues: a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess, and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2025 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except the following-

Name of the Statue Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Period to which it relates (Financial Year) Goods & Service Tax, Sikkim 71.99 2018-19 to 2022-23 Goods & Service Tax, West Bengal 16.97 2021-22 Goods & Service Tax, West Bengal 5.90 2022-23 Goods & Service Tax, West Bengal 23.23 2020-21 Goods & Service Tax, Uttar Pradesh 0.57 2020-21 Total 118.66

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no statutory dues payable as referred in foregoing paragraph vii) (a), Which have not been deposited on account of dispute except as under

Name of the Statue Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Period to which it relates Forum where the dispute is pending GST- West Bengal 668.63 2017-18 The Honble High Court, vide its order dated 07.08.2025, has remanded back to appellate authority GST- West Bengal 309.68 2018-19 The Honble High Court, vide its order dated 04.08.2025, has remanded back to the Adjudication authority of the Joint Commissioner of Reveune, Ballygunge Charge, Room no. 308, 3rd Floor, 14 Beliaghata Road, Kolkata-700015 GST- West Bengal 352.20 2018-19 Additional / Joint Commissioner, Kolkata South Commissionerate, GST Bhawan, Kolkata GST- West Bengal 270.14 2019-20 --Do-- GST- West Bengal 113.40 2020-21 --Do-- GST- West Bengal 25.56 2021-22 --Do-- GST- Delhi 45.87 2019-20 First Appellate Authority, Delhi GST- Bihar 166.70 2017-18 Additional Commissioner of State Tax, Patna (Bihar). GST- Bihar 26.31 2019-20 Appeal yet to be filed GST- Bihar 1.42 2018-19 Appeal yet to be filed GST- Bihar 0.26 2017-18 Appeal yet to be filed GST- Bihar 21.64 2020-21 Appeal yet to be filed GST- Bihar 1.63 2018-19 Appeal yet to be filed GST- Bihar 0.28 2017-18 Appeal yet to be filed GST- Bihar 24.79 2019-20 Appeal yet to be filed GST - ODHISA 62.49 2019-20 Joint Commissioner, Appeal Bhubaneswar GST - ODHISA 31.48 2019-20 Commissioner, Appeal Bhubaneswar Tax Deducted at Source 0.03 2007-08 Asst. Commissioner, TDS Section Tax Deducted at Source 2.64 2008-09 --Do-- Tax Deducted at Source 0.11 2009-10 --Do-- Tax Deducted at Source 1.83 2010-11 --Do-- Tax Deducted at Source 0.67 2011-12 --Do-- Tax Deducted at Source 0.13 2012-13 --Do-- Tax Deducted at Source 0.74 2024-25 --Do-- Income Tax Brihanmumbai Mahanagar 17.33 2023-24 Appeal yet to be filed Brihanmumbai Mahanagar Palika Palika 1.30 2016-17 Customs 3.67 2023-24 Response yet to be filed Customs 3.23 2024-25 Response yet to be filed Total 2154.16

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loan or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to the lenders.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The term loans raised during the year were applied for the purpose for which the same has been raised.

(d) On an overall examination of the SFS of the Company, the company has not raised any funds on short-term basis which has been used during the year for long-term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations provided to us, Company has not taken any loan from an entity or person on account of or to meet the obligation of the subsidiary, associate, or joint venture.

(f) According to the information and explanations provided to us, company has not taken any loan during the year by pledging the securities of subsidiary, associate, or joint venture.

x. (a) During the year, the Company has issued bonus shares and also made preferential allotment of shares.

According to the information and explanations given to us, the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect thereof have been complied with.”

(b) During the year, the Company has made preferential allotment of shares. The Company has complied with the requirements of Sections 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of such allotment. The funds raised through the preferential allotment have been used for the purposes for which they were obtained

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. The Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the SFS as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company does not have an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business and is not required to have an internal audit system as per the provisions of section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(b) Since the company is not required to have the internal audit system, reporting under this clause 3(xiv)(b) is not applicable to the company. xv. During the year, the Company has not entered any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) As explained to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) As explained to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, therefore, sub clause (c) and (d) are not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and during the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There was a resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, no issues, objections, or concerns were raised by the outgoing auditors.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the SFS and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance Sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and clause 3(xx) (b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

Annexure “B” to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Annu Projects Ltd. of even date).

Report on the internal financial controls over financial reporting under clause (i) of sub section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Annu Projects Ltd. (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2025, in conjunction with our audit of the SFS of the Company for the period ended on that date.

Opinion

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements responsibility for internal financial controls

The management of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the Standards on Auditing (SAs) prescribed under Section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those standards and the guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement in the SFS, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial control system over financial reporting.

Meaning of internal financial controls over financial reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of SFS for external purposes in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of SFS in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of un-authorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the SFS.

Inherent limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management of override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.