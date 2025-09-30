AGM 30/09/2025 Proceedings of the 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Jetmall Spices and Masala Limited were held today, Tuesday, September 30, 2025. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 30/09/2025) Scrutinizers Report reflecting voting results (including remote e-Voting) for the 13th Annual General Meeting of JETMALL SPICES AND MASALA LIMITED held on Tuesday, 30th September, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:01.10.2025)