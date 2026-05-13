Board Meeting 13 May 2026 6 May 2026

Jetmall Spices And Masala Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting will be convened to discuss and deliberate on various business matters essential for general corporate purposes including inter alia the following: 1.To consider and approve the Audited standalone Financial Results of the company for the half-year and financial year ended 31st March 2026. 2.To review and adopt Internal Audit Report. 3.To deliberate and undertake any other business matters deemed necessary for general corporate purposes. Board Meeting to consider the Audited Financial Results for 31.03.2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2026) Revised outcome (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 17.05.2026)

Board Meeting 2 Apr 2026 2 Apr 2026

we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today, i.e. on Thursday, April 02, 2026, inter-alia approve 1. the Change in the name of the Company 2. the Postal Ballot Notice 3. Approve the Appointment of Scrutinizer 4. Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor 5. Re-appointment of Internal Auditor

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2026 26 Mar 2026

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 19 Mar 2026 19 Mar 2026

Outcome Of Board Meeting Effective date for change in registered office address.

Board Meeting 18 Feb 2026 18 Feb 2026

The Board of Directors of the Company, at their Meeting held today viz. Wednesday, February 18, 2026, has inter- alia approved the registration on the Issuer Services Portal of NSDL.

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2026 6 Feb 2026

The Board of Directors of the Company has approved the allotment of 98,58,000 warrants convertible into equity shares through a resolution passed at the board meeting held on Friday, February 06, 2026

Board Meeting 21 Jan 2026 21 Jan 2026

The Board of Directors inter alia, approved the appointment of Ms. Puja Kalwar (ACS-73382) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 7 Nov 2025

Jetmall Spices And Masala Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1.The alteration of main object clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company subject to approval of shareholders; 2.The alteration of Memorandum of Association of the Company as per the provision of the Company Act 2013; 3.Consider evaluate and approve inter alia a proposal to raise funds by issue of securities including through preferential issue qualified institutional placement rights issue or through any other permissible mode or a combination thereof subject to such statutory/regulatory approvals as may be required including approval of the shareholders of the Company as applicable (the Issue). 4. Take note of the resignation of the Statutory Auditor 5. Approve the appointment of the Statutory Auditor subject to the approval of the members of the Company The Board of Directors inter alia, approved the following: 1.The alteration of main object clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to approval of shareholders; 2. The alteration of the Memorandum of Association of the Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013; 3. Issuance of warrants convertible into equity shares of the Company at by way of preferential issue on private placement basis. 4. Took note the resignation of M/s Darpan & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 016156S), Statutory Auditor of the Company. 5. Appointment of M/s K Singh & Associates, Chartered Accountants, (FRN: 012458N), Chandigarh, as Statutory Auditors 6. Approval of the Draft notice of postal ballot 7. Appointment of PCS Mr. Nishant Jain, Practicing as Scrutinizer for Postal ballot 8. Appointment of Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) as Remote E-Voting Agency for resolutions proposed to be passed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2025)

Board Meeting 3 Nov 2025 29 Oct 2025

Jetmall Spices And Masala Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Discuss and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Half Year ended September 30 2025. This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today i.e. on Monday, November 03, 2025, interalia, considered and approved: 1. The Un-Audited Financial Results for the half year ended 30th September, 2025, along with the Limited Review Report of the auditors thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.11.2025) 2.The alteration of main object clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company subject to approval of shareholders; 3.The alteration of Memorandum of Association of the Company as per the provision of the Company Act 2013; 4.Consider evaluate and approve inter alia a proposal to raise funds by issue of securities including through preferential issue qualified institutional placement rights issue or through any other permissible mode or a combination thereof subject to such statutory/regulatory approvals as may be required including approval of the shareholders of the Company as applicable (the Issue). 5.Transact any other incidental and ancillary matters.

Board Meeting 31 Oct 2025 22 Oct 2025

Jetmall Spices And Masala Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consider evaluate and approve inter alia a proposal to raise funds by issue of securities including through preferential issue qualified institutional placement rights issue or through any other permissible mode or a combination thereof subject to such statutory/regulatory approvals as may be required including approval of the shareholders of the Company as applicable (the Issue). 2. Transact any other incidental and ancillary matters. Jetmall Spices And Masala Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/10/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Board Meeting of Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd, which was scheduled to be held today i.e. 27/10/2025, is hereby rescheduled to October 31, 2025, due to unavoidable circumstances to 1. Consider, evaluate and approve, inter alia, a proposal to raise funds by issue of securities, including through preferential issue, qualified institutional placement, rights issue, or through any other permissible mode or a combination thereof, subject to such statutory/regulatory approvals as may be required, including approval of the shareholders of the Company, as applicable (the Issue). 2. Transact any other incidental and ancillary matters. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 27.10.2025) The Board Meeting to be held on 31/10/2025 Stands Cancelled. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 28.10.2025)

Board Meeting 10 Oct 2025 8 Oct 2025

To Authorise CS Daksha Agarwal to represent the company before any regulatory bodies in connection with the issue and allotment of warrants.

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2025 5 Sep 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 05/09/2025: 1.Notice of 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM); 2.Boards Report, Management Analysis and Review Report for the year ended 31st March, 2025; 3.Fixation of 23rd September, 2025 as the Cut-off Date for eligibility of shareholders for e-voting at the Annual General Meeting; 4.Appointment of Mr. Nishant Jain (Cop:27747), Practicing Company Secretary, as Scrutinizer; 5.Appointment of Central Depository Services (India) Limited as the e-voting agency for facilitating remote e-voting and e-voting at the AGM; 6.Appointment of Mr. Shrey Aggarwal (DIN: 08193099), as an Additional Director (Whole Time Director) of the Company, with effect from September 05, 2025. 7.Shifting of the Registered Office of the Company from one State to another State; 8. Appointment of Anmol S Kumar & Associates, Chartered Accountants, as the Internal Auditor of the Company.

Board Meeting 1 Sep 2025 25 Aug 2025

Jetmall Spices And Masala Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/09/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Appointment of Harpreet Singh (DIN: 06525946) Vivek Sethi (DIN: 11258543) and Arti Chadha (DIN: 08350392) as additional directors. 2. Appointment Mr. Unni Krishnan Nair (PAN- *****5289M) as Manager and Whole time Key personnel 3. Appointment Ms. Mansi Omar (PAN- *****3631J) as the Chief Financial Officer (KMP) 4. Appointment Ms. Anjali (ACS-77597) as Company Secretary Cum Compliance Officer 5. Take note of the resignations Directors 6. Take note of the resignation of Chief Financial Officer 7. Re-constitution of various Committees of the Board 8. Increase in Authorised share capital from Rs.60000000/- to Rs.2200000/- 9. issue of warrants on preferential basis under SEBI (ICDR) Regulations 2018 including determination of issue price. 10. Making investment(s) and/or providing loan(s) and give guarantee(s) in excess of the limits prescribed under section 186 of the Companies Act 2013 11. Opening of bank account 12. Secretarial Auditor appointment 13. Notice of Postal Ballot Outcome of Board Meeting held on 01/09/2025: 1. Appointment of Mr. Harpreet Singh & Mr. Vivek Sethi as Independent Directors and Ms. Arti Chadha as Non-Executive Director. 2. Appointment of Mr. Unni Krishnan Nair as Manager & WTKMP (subject to shareholders approval). 3. Appointment of Mr. Nitin Gupta as CFO (KMP) and Ms. Anjali as CS & Compliance Officer. 4. Noted resignations of Ms. Roopal S. Lodha, Mr. Kushal K. Jain, Mr. Srinivasan Ravi, Mr. Shanmugam (Directors) and Mr. Shreyans Lodha (CFO). 5. Reconstitution of Board Committees. 6. Approval for increase in authorised share capital, 7. Preferential Issue of 1,52,82,000 Convertible Warrants 8. Increase in the limits applicable for making investments/loans/guarantees u/s 186 (subject to shareholders approval). 9. Approval of Postal Ballot notice & appointment of Scrutinizer. 10. Opening of new bank account(s). 11. Appointment of Nishant Jain & Associates as Secretarial Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/09/2025)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2025 2 Aug 2025