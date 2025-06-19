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Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltd AGM

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105.6
(-4.61%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Datasoft Applica CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM12 Jul 202512 Jun 2025
Convene an 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company which will be held on Saturday, 12th July, 2025 at 03:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), in accordance, with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for seeking requisite members approval in relation to the aforesaid matters, as applicable. Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the Annual Report of the 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Saturday, 12th July, 2025 at 03:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Video Means (OAVM) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/06/2025) Outcome of the Annual General Meeting of the company held today i.e. 12th July, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.07.2025) Voting Results - Annual General Meeting of the Company Scrutinizer Report - Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.07.2025)

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