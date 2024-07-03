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Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltd Share Price Live

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108.5
(2.75%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:53:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open109.6
  • Day's High109.6
  • 52 Wk High331.45
  • Prev. Close105.6
  • Day's Low107.75
  • 52 Wk Low 83.43
  • Turnover (lac)1.24
  • P/E7.95
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value44.09
  • EPS13.28
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)300.22
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

₹109.6

Prev. Close

₹105.6

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1.24

Day's High

₹109.6

Day's Low

₹107.75

52 Week's High

₹331.45

52 Week's Low

₹83.43

Book Value

₹44.09

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

300.22

P/E

7.95

EPS

13.28

Divi. Yield

0

Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltd Corporate Action

12 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Jun, 2025

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12 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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3 Jun 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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16 Dec 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:31 AM
Mar-2026Jan-2026Dec-2025Nov-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.97%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 75.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

16.97

1.13

1.13

1.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.62

-0.88

-1.05

-0.53

Net Worth

31.59

0.25

0.07

0.6

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.06

0.06

0.06

0.06

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-20

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.05

-0.03

-0.03

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.07

-0.28

-0.02

0.03

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.01

-0.14

-0.01

0.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

-20

Op profit growth

-62.69

350.26

249.09

-38,228.24

EBIT growth

-74.19

1,342.71

-157.02

-51.13

Net profit growth

-74.19

1,062.34

-173.51

-52.95

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025

Gross Sales

150.1

26.1

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

150.1

26.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

1.59

0.73

Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

2,151.45

14.917,78,413.4414,5265.1258,052234.07

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,187.25

16.064,81,697.717,9754.0438,641199.33

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,150.5

25.023,12,207.17-9004.712,89095.43

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

181.8

15.731,90,835.713,037.16.0518,362.860.66

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,502.75

36.471,47,262.61541.33.3912,956.5221.66

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Eswara Rao Nandam

Whole Time Director

Uma Nandam

Non Executive Director

Vishaal Nandam

Independent Director

Alan M Wagner

Independent Director

S Balasubramanian

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chayonika Paloi

Additional Director

Rapala Virtanen Tarja Hannele

Registered Office

Plot OZ-13 SIPCOT Hi-Tech SEZ,

Oragadam,

Tamil Nadu - 602105

Tel: -

Website: http://www.software13.in

Email: cos@software13.in; nandamrao@polymatech.in

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Limited was initially incorporated as Datasoft Application Software (India) Limited in 1992. BSE had approved Name Change of the Company to Artificial Elect...
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Reports by Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltd share price today?

The Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹108.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltd is ₹300.22 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltd is 7.95 and 2.40 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltd is ₹83.43 and ₹331.45 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltd?

Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 109.45%, 3 Years at 174.24%, 1 Year at -68.14%, 6 Month at -25.50%, 3 Month at 2.57% and 1 Month at -16.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 24.98 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 75.01 %

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