Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorIT - Software
Open₹109.6
Prev. Close₹105.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.24
Day's High₹109.6
Day's Low₹107.75
52 Week's High₹331.45
52 Week's Low₹83.43
Book Value₹44.09
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)300.22
P/E7.95
EPS13.28
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
16.97
1.13
1.13
1.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.62
-0.88
-1.05
-0.53
Net Worth
31.59
0.25
0.07
0.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.06
0.06
0.06
0.06
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-20
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.05
-0.03
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.07
-0.28
-0.02
0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
-0.14
-0.01
0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
-20
Op profit growth
-62.69
350.26
249.09
-38,228.24
EBIT growth
-74.19
1,342.71
-157.02
-51.13
Net profit growth
-74.19
1,062.34
-173.51
-52.95
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
Gross Sales
150.1
26.1
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
150.1
26.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
1.59
0.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,151.45
|14.91
|7,78,413.44
|14,526
|5.12
|58,052
|234.07
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,187.25
|16.06
|4,81,697.71
|7,975
|4.04
|38,641
|199.33
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,150.5
|25.02
|3,12,207.17
|-900
|4.7
|12,890
|95.43
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
181.8
|15.73
|1,90,835.71
|3,037.1
|6.05
|18,362.8
|60.66
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,502.75
|36.47
|1,47,262.61
|541.3
|3.39
|12,956.5
|221.66
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Eswara Rao Nandam
Whole Time Director
Uma Nandam
Non Executive Director
Vishaal Nandam
Independent Director
Alan M Wagner
Independent Director
S Balasubramanian
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chayonika Paloi
Additional Director
Rapala Virtanen Tarja Hannele
Plot OZ-13 SIPCOT Hi-Tech SEZ,
Oragadam,
Tamil Nadu - 602105
Tel: -
Website: http://www.software13.in
Email: cos@software13.in; nandamrao@polymatech.in
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Limited was initially incorporated as Datasoft Application Software (India) Limited in 1992. BSE had approved Name Change of the Company to Artificial Elect...
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Reports by Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltd
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