Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltd Summary

Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Limited was initially incorporated as Datasoft Application Software (India) Limited in 1992. BSE had approved Name Change of the Company to Artificial Electronic Intelligent Material Limited from Datasoft Application Software (India) Limited with effect from 12 July, 2024. The Company is engaged in computer consultancy services and software development.



Global IT service providers offer a range of end-to-end software development, digital services, IT business solutions, research and development services, technology infrastructure services, business process services, consulting and related support functions. The Company commenced the software integration called Total, in domestic and the overseas market. It also started the mobile training academy called, Datasoft Mobile Academy in 2001.



Company developed and launched the business integration software to suit the requirements of Small to Medium Enterprises. The said software was put to use at about 75 locations in five countries in 2002. The Company decided to discontinue the training activities due to the downturn of the IT Training Industry and due to unavailability of sufficient financial resources.



The business integration software developed by the Company could not be effectively marketed for want of funds and therefore, it curtailed software operations in 2003. As a measure of cost rationalization, Company decided to wind up Dubai and Singapore branch. The Company liquidated its assets, results of which were declared on 20-1-2005.During the first quarter of the year 2024-25, Company business activities was software development, later on after its object was changed Company has done job work in Sapphire Ingots and Wafers, Silicon Carbide Ingots and wafers and Silicon Ingot and Wafers.



During the Financial Year 2024-25, Company has changed its business activities from software development to doing job work for semiconductor parts.