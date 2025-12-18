Decision to hold an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the members of the Company on Wednesday, 7th January, 2026 at 03:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) and Other Audio-Visual Means. Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.12.2025) Outcome and Summary of Extra-ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.01.2026) Scrutinizers Report for EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 08.01.2026)