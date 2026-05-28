Board Meeting 3 Jun 2026 3 Jun 2026

Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e., on Wednesday, 3rd June, 2026 and Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 29 May 2026 21 May 2026

Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Thursday 28th May 2026 Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2026, along with the Auditors Report thereon. 2. Any other matter to be discussed and consider with the permission of Chairperson of the Board Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 27.05.2026)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2026 4 Feb 2026

Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e., on Thursday, 12th February, 2026 Unaudited Financial Result (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.02.2026) Revised Intergrated filing (Financial) for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2025. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 13.02.2026)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2026 30 Jan 2026

We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in its board meeting held today has considered, approved and allotted 9,50,000 Equity Shares pursuant to the conversion of warrants as per the outcome of board meeting attaced herewith

Board Meeting 16 Dec 2025 16 Dec 2025

Outcome and Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 17 Nov 2025 17 Nov 2025

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors, in its meeting held today i.e., Monday, 17th November, 2025, at the Registered Office of the Company, which commenced at 07:30 P.M. and concluded at 08:25 P.M. has inter alia considered and approved agendas attached in the Outcome of Board Meeting. Allotment of Equity Shares and Convertible warrants through preferential basis as per the attached file.

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2025 31 Oct 2025

Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Thursday 6th November 2025 Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. on Thursday, 6th November, 2025, at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Building No. GB-200B, Green Base Industrial & Logistics Park, Thriveni Nagar, Vadakapattu Village, oragadam, Vadakkupattu, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, India - 603 204, which commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:30 P.M. has considered and approved The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended on 30th September 2025 along with Limited Review Report. Submission of Unaudited financial results for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2025)

Board Meeting 9 Oct 2025 9 Oct 2025

Outcome and Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 14 Aug 2025

Outcome and Intimation as per Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2025 2 Aug 2025

Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Friday 8th August 2025 Submission of Financial results for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08.08.2025)

Board Meeting 12 Jun 2025 5 Jun 2025