|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|3 Jun 2026
|3 Jun 2026
|Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e., on Wednesday, 3rd June, 2026 and Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2026
|21 May 2026
|Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Thursday 28th May 2026 Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2026, along with the Auditors Report thereon. 2. Any other matter to be discussed and consider with the permission of Chairperson of the Board Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 27.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2026
|4 Feb 2026
|Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e., on Thursday, 12th February, 2026 Unaudited Financial Result (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.02.2026) Revised Intergrated filing (Financial) for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2025. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 13.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2026
|30 Jan 2026
|We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in its board meeting held today has considered, approved and allotted 9,50,000 Equity Shares pursuant to the conversion of warrants as per the outcome of board meeting attaced herewith
|Board Meeting
|16 Dec 2025
|16 Dec 2025
|Outcome and Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|17 Nov 2025
|17 Nov 2025
|Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors, in its meeting held today i.e., Monday, 17th November, 2025, at the Registered Office of the Company, which commenced at 07:30 P.M. and concluded at 08:25 P.M. has inter alia considered and approved agendas attached in the Outcome of Board Meeting. Allotment of Equity Shares and Convertible warrants through preferential basis as per the attached file.
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2025
|31 Oct 2025
|Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Thursday 6th November 2025 Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. on Thursday, 6th November, 2025, at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Building No. GB-200B, Green Base Industrial & Logistics Park, Thriveni Nagar, Vadakapattu Village, oragadam, Vadakkupattu, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, India - 603 204, which commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:30 P.M. has considered and approved The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended on 30th September 2025 along with Limited Review Report. Submission of Unaudited financial results for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|9 Oct 2025
|9 Oct 2025
|Outcome and Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2025
|14 Aug 2025
|Outcome and Intimation as per Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2025
|2 Aug 2025
|Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Friday 8th August 2025 Submission of Financial results for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08.08.2025)
|Board Meeting
|12 Jun 2025
|5 Jun 2025
|Inter alia, to consider and approve the following matters: 1) Proposal for raising of funds by the Company, by way of inter alia, issue of equity shares or any other equity linked instruments or securities including convertible preference shares/ fully or partly convertible debentures or by way of a composite issue of nonconvertible debentures and warrants entitling the warrant holder(s) to apply for equity shares, or any other eligible securities through inter alia, a private placement (including one or more qualified institutions placements) or further public issue of equity/ debt securities, preferential issue or a rights issue or through any other permissible mode under applicable laws and/ or combination thereof, as may be considered appropriate, subject to such statutory/regulatory/other approvals as may be required, including the approval of the members, to seek their consent for such fund raising and to approve ancillary actions for such fund raising. Pursuant to Clause 4 of Schedule B of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 as amended and trading restrictions placed by the Companys Code of Practices, Procedure and Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders (the Code), we hereby inform that the Trading Window for purchasing, selling or dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company, will remain closed for all Directors, Promoters, Designated Persons and Insiders and their immediate relatives will remain closed from Thursday, 5th June, 2025 till 48 hours from the conclusion of the meeting. 2) To fix the day, date and time of 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the financial Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/06/2025) Rectification and correction on board meeting held on 12th June 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17.06.2025)
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