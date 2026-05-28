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Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltd Board Meeting

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105.6
(-4.61%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Datasoft Applica CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting3 Jun 20263 Jun 2026
Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e., on Wednesday, 3rd June, 2026 and Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting29 May 202621 May 2026
Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Thursday 28th May 2026 Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2026, along with the Auditors Report thereon. 2. Any other matter to be discussed and consider with the permission of Chairperson of the Board Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 27.05.2026)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20264 Feb 2026
Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e., on Thursday, 12th February, 2026 Unaudited Financial Result (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.02.2026) Revised Intergrated filing (Financial) for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2025. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 13.02.2026)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202630 Jan 2026
We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in its board meeting held today has considered, approved and allotted 9,50,000 Equity Shares pursuant to the conversion of warrants as per the outcome of board meeting attaced herewith
Board Meeting16 Dec 202516 Dec 2025
Outcome and Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting17 Nov 202517 Nov 2025
Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors, in its meeting held today i.e., Monday, 17th November, 2025, at the Registered Office of the Company, which commenced at 07:30 P.M. and concluded at 08:25 P.M. has inter alia considered and approved agendas attached in the Outcome of Board Meeting. Allotment of Equity Shares and Convertible warrants through preferential basis as per the attached file.
Board Meeting6 Nov 202531 Oct 2025
Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Thursday 6th November 2025 Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. on Thursday, 6th November, 2025, at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Building No. GB-200B, Green Base Industrial & Logistics Park, Thriveni Nagar, Vadakapattu Village, oragadam, Vadakkupattu, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, India - 603 204, which commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:30 P.M. has considered and approved The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended on 30th September 2025 along with Limited Review Report. Submission of Unaudited financial results for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2025)
Board Meeting9 Oct 20259 Oct 2025
Outcome and Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting14 Aug 202514 Aug 2025
Outcome and Intimation as per Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting8 Aug 20252 Aug 2025
Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Friday 8th August 2025 Submission of Financial results for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08.08.2025)
Board Meeting12 Jun 20255 Jun 2025
Inter alia, to consider and approve the following matters: 1) Proposal for raising of funds by the Company, by way of inter alia, issue of equity shares or any other equity linked instruments or securities including convertible preference shares/ fully or partly convertible debentures or by way of a composite issue of nonconvertible debentures and warrants entitling the warrant holder(s) to apply for equity shares, or any other eligible securities through inter alia, a private placement (including one or more qualified institutions placements) or further public issue of equity/ debt securities, preferential issue or a rights issue or through any other permissible mode under applicable laws and/ or combination thereof, as may be considered appropriate, subject to such statutory/regulatory/other approvals as may be required, including the approval of the members, to seek their consent for such fund raising and to approve ancillary actions for such fund raising. Pursuant to Clause 4 of Schedule B of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 as amended and trading restrictions placed by the Companys Code of Practices, Procedure and Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders (the Code), we hereby inform that the Trading Window for purchasing, selling or dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company, will remain closed for all Directors, Promoters, Designated Persons and Insiders and their immediate relatives will remain closed from Thursday, 5th June, 2025 till 48 hours from the conclusion of the meeting. 2) To fix the day, date and time of 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the financial Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/06/2025) Rectification and correction on board meeting held on 12th June 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17.06.2025)

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