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Arur Footwear Limited Balance Sheet

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3.12
(4.70%)
Dec 27, 2024|12:00:00 AM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

19.67

19.65

19.65

19.65

Preference Capital

0

9.81

9.81

9.81

Reserves

-7.6

-61.98

-61.88

-56.34

Net Worth

12.07

-32.52

-32.42

-26.88

Minority Interest

Debt

1.52

43.78

43.53

43.31

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

13.59

11.26

11.11

16.43

Fixed Assets

12.02

13.34

13.34

15.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.41

-2.37

-2.76

1.32

Inventories

0

2.03

2.26

2.6

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

3.52

3.52

6.11

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.47

1.55

1.56

2.38

Sundry Creditors

0

-6.52

-6.92

-6.87

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.06

-2.95

-3.18

-2.9

Cash

0.17

0.28

0.53

0.06

Total Assets

13.6

11.25

11.11

16.42

S R Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

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