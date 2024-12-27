Arur Footwear Limited Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
19.67
19.65
19.65
19.65
Preference Capital
0
9.81
9.81
9.81
Reserves
-7.6
-61.98
-61.88
-56.34
Net Worth
12.07
-32.52
-32.42
-26.88
Minority Interest
Debt
1.52
43.78
43.53
43.31
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
13.59
11.26
11.11
16.43
Fixed Assets
12.02
13.34
13.34
15.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.41
-2.37
-2.76
1.32
Inventories
0
2.03
2.26
2.6
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
3.52
3.52
6.11
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.47
1.55
1.56
2.38
Sundry Creditors
0
-6.52
-6.92
-6.87
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-2.95
-3.18
-2.9
Cash
0.17
0.28
0.53
0.06
Total Assets
13.6
11.25
11.11
16.42
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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