Arvind Port & Infra Ltd Management Discussions

Economic Overview Global Economy

The global economy is at a critical juncture. Signs of stabilization were emerging through much of 2024, after a prolonged and challenging period of unprecedented shocks. Inflation, down from multidecade highs, followed a gradual though bumpy decline toward central bank targets. Labor markets normalized, with unemployment and vacancy rates returning to prepandemic levels. However, major policy shifts are resetting the global trade system and giving rise to uncertainty that is once again testing the resilience of the global economy. Since February 2024, the United States has announced multiple waves of tariffs against trading partners, some of which have invoked countermeasures.

Global economic growth is expected to reach 3.3% in 2025 and remain at the same level in 2026, as per the IMFs World Economic Outlook Update released in January 2025. These projections reflect an improved performance outlook for the United States · driven by resilient domestic demand · alongside steady activity in several major emerging market and developing economies. The 2025 growth estimate is unchanged from the IMF s October 2024 forecast.

Despite this stable projection, the growth outlook for 2025 · 26 remains below the historical average of 3.7% recorded between 2000 and 2019. This continued moderation in global growth reflects the impact of tight monetary policies aimed at anchoring inflation, reduced fiscal support amid elevated public debt levels, and persistent productivity challenges. Inflation is easing across most regions, supported by the resolution of supplyside bottlenecks and the lagged effects of earlier monetary tightening. Global headline inflation is projected to decline to 4.2% in 2025 and to 3.5% in 2026, although the pace of disinflation may vary by region, with tariffrelated price pressures posing a risk in advanced economies.

Source: IMF World Economic Outlook Update · January 2025 Indian Economy Outlook

India s economy continues to grow at a steady and confident pace, standing out as the fastestgrowing major economy in the world. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is a measure of size and health of the economy. It is the total value of all the goods and services produced within a country. In 2024 · 25, real GDP growth was estimated at 6.5 per cent, and the Reserve Bank of India expects the same rate to continue in 2025 · 26. This performance comes at a time when the global economy faces uncertainty, making India s steady momentum all the more significant. Inflation in India has eased sharply, offering relief to both households and businesses. In May 2025, the yearonyear inflation rate based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 2.82 per cent. This marks the lowest level since February 2019.

India s capital markets are booming, and the confidence is visible. They have become a powerful engine for economic growth by turning household savings into investments. Despite global tensions and domestic uncertainties, the stock market maintained strong performance by December 2024. It outperformed many other emerging economies, showing how investors, both local and global, trust India s growth story.

Retail participation has risen sharply. The number of retail investors jumped from 4.9 crore in 2019 to 13.2 crore by the end of 2024. This increase shows a growing public interest in equity markets and a belief in the country s longterm potential. More people now see the stock market as a way to build wealth, not just for large companies but for ordinary citizens too.

Source: PIB Press Release · Indian Economy and Markets Overview

Industry Structure and Developments Shipping and Related Services The barge transportation market, a key component of shipping and related services, is expected to continue its upward trajectory, fueled by the sustained growth of international trade. As per a report by Research and Markets, the market is projected to expand from USD 135.99 billion in 2024 to USD 142.62 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. This growth is attributed to ongoing infrastructure enhancements, increasing demand for bulk cargo movement, environmental benefits of inland water transport, and the drive for supply chain efficiency. Barges, known for their costeffectiveness and capacity to transport heavy goods over long distances, are becoming an essential mode of logistics worldwide. It is important to note that while these figures represent forecasted shortterm growth, the broader potential of the sector depends on continued investment in maritime infrastructure and policy support for sustainable freight solutions. Source: Research and Markets

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Barge Transportation Market Report

Hotel Business The tourism and hospitality sector

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including hotels, restaurants, and travel services

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is widely recognized as a key driver of socioeconomic development and a significant source of foreign exchange earnings. India, being one of the world

s leading travel destinations, has witnessed this sector evolve into a major contributor to the services economy, supported by ongoing infrastructure development and policy initiatives. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the industry is expected to grow steadily over the coming decades. While the Government of India has set an ambitious longterm target for the hospitality sector to directly contribute INR 2,60,52,000 crore (USD 3 trillion) to GDP by 2047 under its

“

Amrit Kaal

”

vision, nearterm projections are more conservative; for instance, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) estimates the sector could reach over USD 512 billion by 2028. This illustrates a clear distinction between the aspirational longterm target and realistic mediumterm forecasts, both of which highlight the sector

s growth potential. Source: India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF)

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Tourism and Hospitality Industry

Government Initiatives Shipping and Related Services India has long possessed a vast network of navigable inland waterways, yet inland water transport (IWT) has remained significantly underutilized, accounting for only around 2% of the total freight movement in the country. To unlock this untapped potential, the Government of India has undertaken major initiatives to promote bargebased cargo movement. The flagship Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP), implemented by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), focuses on enhancing the navigability of National Waterway1 (NW1), a 1,390 km stretch along the GangaBhagirathiHooghly River system between Varanasi and Haldia. Supported by a World Bank loan, the project includes construction of multimodal terminals, navigational locks, fairway development, and river information systems to facilitate smooth cargo movement. As a result of these efforts, cargo traffic on NW1 has seen steady growth, crossing 13.17 million metric tonnes in FY 2022

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23 and continuing to rise. To further incentivize usage of IWT, the government launched the Jalvahak Scheme in December 2024, offering up to 35% reimbursement of operating costs for longhaul cargo movements exceeding 300 km on specified national waterways, including through the IndoBangladesh Protocol route. This scheme aims to significantly boost the modal share of IWT to 5% by 2030 and 10

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12% by 2047, aligning with India

s broader Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047. These initiatives not only promote sustainable logistics but also reduce congestion and carbon emissions associated with road and rail transport. Source: PIB India

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Jal Marg Vikas Project PIB

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Jalvahak Scheme Launch, Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047

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Hotel Business (Tourism & Hospitality) Under the Union Budget 202526, the Government of India has significantly ramped up support for the tourism and hospitality sector, recognizing its role in job creation, statelevel development, and economic growth. A total allocation of ?2,541.06 crore has been made to the Ministry of Tourism

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covering infrastructure development, destination marketing, skill training, and visa facilitation. Of this, ?60 crore is earmarked specifically for hospitalityrelated skilling, including training through Institutes of Hospitality Management. The budget also outlines the development of 50 top tourist destinations in collaboration with state governments under a

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challenge route mode

”

, backed by ?3,295.8 crore in interestfree state capital assistance, and continued implementation of Swadesh Darshan 2.0 with ?793.2 crore spread over 34 approved projects. To further boost tourism infrastructure, hotels in these designated destinations have been granted infrastructure industry status, unlocking access to priority financing and external commercial borrowings (ECBs). Streamlined evisa facilities, visa fee waivers for select tourist groups, promotion of religious and medical tourism under

“

Heal in India

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, and access to MUDRA loans for homestays are also part of the broader push to expand inclusive and sustainable tourism. Additionally, under notable thematic circuits like the Buddhist and heritage routes, projects such as the Bodh Gaya Meditation Centre (?165.4 crore) and the Akhanda Godavari Cultural Hub (?94.4 crore) have been launched under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 and PRASAD schemes. These initiatives illustrate an integrated approach

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combining state partnership, skill development, infrastructure status, and targeted financing

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to strengthen tourisms role in India

s growth trajectory. Source: IBEF

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Tourism and Hospitality Industry Report , PIB India

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Union Budget 2025

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26 Highlights , Ministry of Tourism

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Annual Report and Swadesh Darshan 2.0 Updates

Our Business Your Company has been a trusted name in marine logistics and infrastructure support services since its incorporation in 1987. Starting with a modest foundation as a Shipping and Forwarding Agent, the Company has gradually transformed into a multivertical enterprise with operations spanning across maritime logistics and hospitality. Over the decades, your Company has continuously evolved, responding proactively to shifts in industry dynamics and emerging business opportunities. Today, the Company stands as a forwardlooking, professionally managed enterprise with a balanced mix of traditional strength and strategic diversification. Shipping and Related Services Shipping and barge chartering services form the cornerstone of the Company

s operations. With decades of experience and a keen understanding of maritime logistics, the Company offers endtoend solutions in the domain of barge chartering for commercial and industrial purposes. Our barge chartering services are primarily availed by construction and infrastructure companies engaged in largescale projects requiring efficient transport of heavy construction materials

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such as sand, cement, steel, aggregates

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and heavy equipment across inland and coastal waterways. We also facilitate the movement of personnel to and from sites that are accessible only via water, offering clients a costeffective and operationally feasible alternative to conventional landbased logistics. To support the growth of this vertical, the Company has invested in a growing fleet of barges, including:

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Arcadia Sumeru

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acquired in FY 2021

“

KB26

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and

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KB32

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acquired in FY 2022

“

KB28

”

and

“

Arcadia Minica

”

acquired in FY 2023 These assets significantly enhance our cargocarrying capacity and ensure service continuity, flexibility, and reliability to our clientele. With a strong operational base in Gujarat and proximity to key maritime routes, we continue to build longstanding relationships with government agencies, EPC contractors, and private clients. Looking ahead, your Company plans to expand its barge fleet and operational scale further to tap into the growing opportunities in inland water transport, coastal shipping, and portlinked infrastructure development. In alignment with its longterm diversification strategy and to leverage regional growth opportunities, Your Company has expanded into the hospitality sector, which now functions as a dedicated business vertical. The foray began with Hotel Millennium Plaza, a property that generated stable rental income for many years and later became part of the Company

s operational hospitality portfolio. In recent years, this vertical has been further strengthened with the commissioning of Hotel 999, located in the vicinity of Jamnagar

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an area with increasing commercial and industrial activity, supported by major oil & gas, refinery, and infrastructure projects. Our hotels cater to a wide range of clientele, including corporate travelers, industrial contractors, and tourists. Equipped with modern amenities and a customercentric service approach, these properties offer quality accommodation and related hospitality services, contributing meaningfully to the Company

s revenue mix. The hospitality business now operates as a dedicated vertical, complementing the Company

s shipping operations by providing an additional and stable revenue stream. Going forward, the Company is exploring opportunities to develop or acquire more hospitality assets in strategic locations across Gujarat and potentially in other states, subject to market feasibility and capital availability. Your Company

s dualsector presence in Shipping and Hospitality positions it uniquely to benefit from both industrial infrastructure growth and service sector demand. This diversification provides strategic resilience, enabling Your Company to mitigate sectorspecific risks while leveraging synergistic opportunities. With a commitment to excellence, strong promoter backing, and an experienced management team, Your Company remains focused on sustainable growth, enhanced stakeholder value, and disciplined execution of its longterm strategic vision. Segment

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Wise or ProductWise Performance Following is an overview of our business verticals: Shipping and Related Services Under this vertical, our company charters out barges to customers tailored for their needs. We provide services such as stevedoring, cargo handling, ship agency work, dredging, underwater trenching, underwater rock breaking, port constructions, port maintenance and other marine works to various port construction companies, our company primarily is a provider of barge rental services, offering a reliable and costeffective solution for transporting cargo via inland waterways. Our work orders for barges are inclusive of transportation charges for towing the barges to the location, as specified by the clients. The tenure for work contract depends on the requirements of the clients, ranging from six months to eighteen months. Once the tenure for a work contract is over, the barges are towed back to the original location to park in the yard. Alternatively, it is parked in the yard of nearby vicinity, depending upon the schedule of the next work contract. Barges are low maintenance equipment; we carry out maintenance activities on the barge during the periodwhen the barges are parked in the yard. Under our Hospitality business vertical, our portfolio of hotels consists of 2 hotels namely

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Hotel Millennium Plaza

”

and

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Hotel 999

”

, situated in Jamnagar City of Gujarat.

“

Hotel Millennium Plaza

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has 72 rooms and Hotel

“

Hotel 999

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has 72 rooms.

“

Hotel Millennium Plaza

”

near Jamnagar, Gujarat is operated by our company since year 2021. It is spread over an area of 5882.17 Square meters The accommodation consists of 72 guest rooms ensuring comfort and luxury.

“

Hotel 999

”

is yet to commence its commercial operations. The hotels are located within the nearby vicinity of JamnagarKhambhadiya highway. This area consists of one of the largest Petroleum refineries in India, fetching us better visibility and customer footfalls. The majority of the revenue, under this vertical, is derived from walkin guests. We manage the stay and hospitality related operations of both the hotels, for which the company has dedicated staff on its payroll, whereas the food and restaurant operations are outsourced to third party contractors Segment Wise Revenue Bifurcation The revenue generated by your Company from its core business segments is summarized below:

Sr. Particulars Half year Ended Year Ended No. 31.03.2025 30.09.2024 31.03.2024 31.03.2025 31.03.2024 Audited Unaudited Audited Audited Audited 1 Barge hire 762.56 637.73 640.43 1,400.29 1,201.27 2 Hotel 238.13 150.07 168.20 388.20 213.85 3 Unallocated 1.20 0.11 0.18 1.31 0.18 Total 1,001.89 787.91 808.81 1,789.79 1,415.30

Opportunities and Threats Your Company operates within the dynamic and evolving landscape of the shipping and hospitality industries. These sectors, while offering strong potential for growth and innovation, also encounter a range of external challenges that influence operational performance and strategic direction. Opportunities Technological Advancements The increasing adoption of automation, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), and data analytics is transforming operational models. These technologies are enhancing safety, improving fleet efficiency, and optimizing cost structures in the shipping business, while enabling seamless guest experiences and operational efficiencies in hospitality. Strategic Business Diversification Expanding into new geographical markets, introducing integrated logistics services, and offering tailored customer solutions are enabling the Company to strengthen its revenue streams. In hospitality, the development of regionally targeted offerings and digital booking platforms enhances market reach. Growth in Ecommerce and Logistics Demand The continued expansion of ecommerce has resulted in increased demand for timely, reliable, and costeffective shipping and logistics services, particularly in lastmile delivery and regional distribution. Rise in Domestic Tourism The growth of domestic travel, supported by improved infrastructure and governmentled tourism initiatives, is creating opportunities for hospitality expansion, especially in Tier II and III cities and industrial clusters Focus on Sustainability and EcoFriendly Practices The growing emphasis on sustainability, both regulatory and consumerdriven, has led to the adoption of cleaner fuels, energyefficient operations, and environmentally conscious construction practices. This provides scope for longterm cost savings and improved brand reputation in both core verticals. Threats and Challenges Escalating Operational Costs Volatility in fuel prices, increased manpower costs, and heightened maintenance expenses are putting pressure on profit margins in both business verticals. Supply Chain and Global Disruptions Disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions, trade restrictions, or natural calamities can impact timely availability of materials, crew movement, and guest supplies, thereby affecting service delivery and profitability. Cybersecurity and Data Protection Risks With increasing digitization, the risk of cyber threats, data breaches, and system downtime has risen. This poses a significant threat to operational continuity, customer trust, and regulatory compliance. Market Competition and Price Pressure The entry of new market players and expansion by existing companies in both the shipping and hospitality domains has intensified competition, leading to pricing pressures and the need for continuous innovation. Impact of Climate Change and Environmental Factors Unpredictable weather patterns, sealevel rise, and extreme climate events can disrupt marine operations, delay charters, and adversely impact hotel occupancy and operations. Financial Performance and Review of Operations (? in Lakh)

Particulars Standalone Consolidated 202425 202324 202425 Revenue From Operations 1788.48 1415.12 2,412.76 Other Income 1.31 0.18 2.06 Total Income 1789.79 1415.30 2,414.82 Less: Total Expenses before Depreciation, Finance Cost and T ax 426.49 308.12 409.75 Profit before Depreciation, Finance Cost and Tax 1363.30 1107.18 2,005.07 Less: Depreciation and Amortisation Expense 366.64 259.30 524.06 Less: Finance Cost 64.95 137.04 139.97 Profit Before Exceptional & ExtraOrdinary Item & Tax 931.72 710.84 1,341.04 Add: Exceptional Items Profit Before ExtraOrdinary Item & Tax 931.72 710.84 1,341.04 Less: Current Tax 144.44 130.18 214.75 Less: Deferred tax Liability (Asset) 78.57 54.10 111.28 Profit after Tax 708.70 526.56 1,015.00

Note: During the financial year 2023

·

24, the Company did. not have any subsidiaries. Accordingly, the consolidated financial statements for the previous year have not been presented for comparison.

Outlook

Your Company, established in 1987, began its journey as a shipping and forwarding services provider and has since evolved into a diversified enterprise with a strong presence in both barge chartering and hospitality. This transformation has been driven by deep industry insight, adaptability, and an opportunityfocused business strategy.

The barge chartering division primarily caters to construction and infrastructure companies, providing tailored solutions for the efficient transportation of heavy equipment, construction materials, and personnel to and from project sites accessible via inland and coastal waterways. This segment has witnessed steady growth, in line with the Government of India s increased investment in infrastructure and emphasis on inland waterway development as a sustainable transport alternative.

Simultaneously, the hospitality segment is anchored by strategically located hotels in and around Jamnagar, Gujarat, serving both business and leisure travelers The segment benefits from Jamnagar s status as a major industrial and commercial hub, the resurgence of domestic tourism postpandemic, and the rise in intrastate corporate travel.

The macroeconomic outlook remains positive across both sectors India s ongoing infrastructure buildout and the growing focus on multimodal logistics, including bargebased cargo movement, offer strong longterm growth prospects for our shipping business. Meanwhile, the hospitality sector is witnessing a robust recovery, supported by rising disposable incomes, improved regional connectivity, and increasing preference for domestic travel experiences.

Looking ahead, your Company remains committed to consolidating and expanding its market position through:

Continued investment in barge fleet expansion and hotel infrastructure upgrades,

Enhancement of human capital through training and operational excellence,

Exploration of strategic partnerships, alliances, or acquisitions to diversify service offerings,

Implementation of technologydriven efficiencies across both verticals.

Our integrated approach, leveraging operational synergies between both sectors, provides a strong foundation for longterm value creation. While we remain optimistic about growth, your Company continues to actively monitor potential external risks including fuel price volatility, climaterelated disruptions, and regulatory changes. Proactive measures have been instituted to strengthen our internal controls, disaster preparedness, and risk management frameworks.

Your Company is wellpositioned to capitalize on the evolving landscape, with a dualsector focus that enhances resilience and underpins sustainable performance in the years to come.

Internal Financial Control Systems and Their Adequacy

Your Company has instituted a robust and comprehensive framework of internal financial controls that is commensurate with the nature, scale, and complexity of its operations. This framework is designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting, the safeguarding of assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, and the compliance with applicable laws, regulations, and internal policies.

The internal financial control systems are integrated with the Companys business processes and are continuously monitored and upgraded in line with changing business needs and evolving regulatory requirements. These controls ensure orderly and efficient conduct of operations, including adherence to management policies, accurate recording of transactions, and timely preparation of reliable financial statements.

The Company s internal auditors, appointed by the Board, carry out periodic assessments of key controls and processes across various functions. Their findings and recommendations are reported to the Audit Committee, which actively oversees the implementation of corrective measures and improvements.

Further, the Audit Committee reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control environment and the risk management systems at regular intervals, ensuring that identified gaps, if any, are addressed promptly and effectively. Your Company continues to strengthen its internal financial control mechanisms through adoption of best practices, use of technology, and periodic training of employees, thereby reinforcing accountability and transparency across all levels of operations.

Based on the internal audit evaluations and reviews carried out by the management and the Audit Committee during the year under review, no significant deficiencies or material weaknesses in the design or operation of internal financial controls were observed. The Board is of the opinion that the Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to its financial statements.

Material Developments in Human Resources / Industrial Relations

Your Company strongly believes that its employees are its most valuable asset and the cornerstone of its sustained growth. A key focus area continues to be the development of a performanceoriented, competencydriven culture built on the pillars of accountability, transparency, and continuous improvement.

During the year under review, your Company undertook several human resource initiatives aimed at enhancing organizational effectiveness and workforce capability. These included structured training programs, both inhouse and external, designed to strengthen domain expertise, develop leadership skills, and promote crossfunctional efficiency. Employees at all levels were encouraged to participate in workshops and sessions aligned with industry trends, regulatory changes, and operational best practices.

The Company has also implemented employee engagement measures that foster a collaborative and motivated work environment. Regular performance reviews, open communication channels, and recognitions of highperforming employees are among the many steps taken to cultivate a highperformance culture and ensure alignment with business objectives.

As on March 31, 2025, the Company had a total of six (6) fulltime employees. Despite operating with a lean workforce, the Company continues to maintain operational agility and functional accountability through streamlined systems and clear role definitions.

Industrial relations during the financial year remained cordial and harmonious. The management remains committed to maintaining a positive and productive work environment built on mutual respect and cooperation.

Going forward, the Company aims to further strengthen its human capital through strategic talent acquisition, upskilling initiatives, and succession planning to support its growth aspirations.

Key Financial Ratios

Ratio Figures as at 31.03.2025 Figures as at 31.03.2024 % Change From Last Year Explanation for Change in Ratio (for more than 25% in comparison with last year) Current Ratio (in times) 3.9 9 1.00 298.97 Current ratio has improved drastically on account of pay off of liabilities and increase in current assets which is due to increase in Net Profit & issue of fresh capital that reduced the liabilities of the company. DebtEquity Ratio (in times) 0.00 0.42 99.34 DE ratio of the company has improved on account of (i) issue of fresh public equity through Preferential issue & increase in net profit resulting in shareholder s equity (ii) reduction in debt due to payment of term loan, pay off of other liability resulting in decrease in debt. Debt Service Coverage Ratio (in times) (13.32) (0.24) 5547.97 Debt service coverage ratio has improved from 0.24 in previous year to 13.32 in the current period on account of increase in fund available for repayment of Term Loan because of increase in Net Profit as well as Cash profit. Return on Equity Ratio (in times) 0.13 0.28 52.72 Though the Net Profit of the company has exhibited positive trend, the return on equity has decreased on account of increase in shareholders fund, as in current year company has made preferential issue and issued convertible warrants resulting into higher shareholders equity. Inventory Turnover Ratio (in times) Trade Receivables Turnover Ratio (in times) 2.10 3.33 36.93 Trade receivable turnover ratio has decreased for the current period, as sales has increased more in comparison to receivables, as receivables are not recovered within credit limits hence ratio varies. Trade Payables Turnover Ratio (in times) 1.44 1.67 13.94 Trade payable turnover ratio has reduced due to increase in turnover resulting in increase in consumables and also due to availability of credit from supplier to the company. Net Capital Turnover Ratio (in %) 0.31 0.51 38.65 The Net capital turnover ratio has slightly decreased. Though the turnover has increased during the year, the capital employed has also increased due to increase in capital by public issue of equity share capital resulting in decrease in Net capital turnover ratio. Net Profit Ratio (in %) 39.63 37.21 6.50 Net Profit ratio of the company for the current period has Increased mainly on account of increase in in sales and decrease in finance cost Return on Capital Employed (in %) 0.18 0.31 42.94 Though the earnings before interest & tax have improved, ROC has decreased on account of increase in capital. The capital base of the company has increased by issue of public offer of equity shares. Return on Investment

Cautionary Statement This report contains forwardlooking statements that reflect your Company

s current views and future expectations in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. These statements relate to the Company

s strategic objectives, business prospects, plans, projections, estimates, and anticipated financial performance. They are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events which are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forwardlooking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors

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both external and internal

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that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. These may include, but are not limited to, changes in regulatory environment, economic developments, market conditions, interest rates, raw material prices, exchange rate fluctuations, or other factors beyond the Company