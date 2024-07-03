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Arvind Port & Infra Ltd Share Price Live

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27.6
(-4.00%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open27.35
  • Day's High29.7
  • 52 Wk High87.4
  • Prev. Close28.75
  • Day's Low27.35
  • 52 Wk Low 27.35
  • Turnover (lac)4.55
  • P/E76.67
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.36
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)47.1
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Arvind Port & Infra Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Shipping

Open

₹27.35

Prev. Close

₹28.75

Turnover(Lac.)

₹4.55

Day's High

₹29.7

Day's Low

₹27.35

52 Week's High

₹87.4

52 Week's Low

₹27.35

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

47.1

P/E

76.67

EPS

0.36

Divi. Yield

0

Arvind Port & Infra Ltd Corporate Action

18 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Aug, 2025

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26 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

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Arvind Port & Infra Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Trading Account

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Arvind Port & Infra Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:45 AM
Mar-2026Sep-2025Mar-2025Mar-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.20%

Non-Promoter- 0.28%

Institutions: 0.28%

Non-Institutions: 45.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Arvind Port & Infra Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

18.61

12.14

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

59.69

15.71

9.14

5.66

Net Worth

78.3

27.85

9.15

5.67

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025

Gross Sales

12.87

24.13

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

12.87

24.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.66

0.02

Arvind Port & Infra Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

GESHIP

1,432.5

8.6820,450.68854.91.631,040.78975.68

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd

SCI

293.1

10.2913,647.94413.761.541,512.73182.25

Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd

SHREEJISPG

459.6

47.627,447.8143.960.22185.5747.41

Essar Shipping Ltd

ESSARSHPNG

22.61

34.85468.8196.1500.04-36.23

Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd

TRANSWORLD

163.29

0356.85-27.74082.23321.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Arvind Port & Infra Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Arvind K Shah

Whole-time Director

Vinit Arvind Shah

Non Executive Director

Piyush Chimanalal Vora

Non Executive Director

Parul Arvind Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vijaykumar Shamjibhai Dattani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vipul Chandra Acharya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ayushi Aditya Deora

Registered Office

City Point 701-702 5th Floor,

Nr.Town Hall,

Gujarat - 361001

Tel: +91 99134 11144

Website: http://www.arvindshipping.com

Email: info@arvindshipping.com

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com

Summary

Arvind Port & Infra Limited was originally incorporated as Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Private Limited as a Private Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 01, 1987, with Re...
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Reports by Arvind Port & Infra Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Arvind Port & Infra Ltd share price today?

The Arvind Port & Infra Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹27.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Arvind Port & Infra Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arvind Port & Infra Ltd is ₹47.10 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Arvind Port & Infra Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Arvind Port & Infra Ltd is 76.67 and 0.61 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Arvind Port & Infra Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arvind Port & Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arvind Port & Infra Ltd is ₹27.35 and ₹87.4 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Arvind Port & Infra Ltd?

Arvind Port & Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -29.88%, 1 Year at -67.94%, 6 Month at -36.41%, 3 Month at -18.82% and 1 Month at -25.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Arvind Port & Infra Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Arvind Port & Infra Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.20 %
Institutions - 0.29 %
Public - 45.51 %

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