Invest wise with Expert advice
No Chart Data Available
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorShipping
Open₹27.35
Prev. Close₹28.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.55
Day's High₹29.7
Day's Low₹27.35
52 Week's High₹87.4
52 Week's Low₹27.35
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)47.1
P/E76.67
EPS0.36
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
18.61
12.14
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
59.69
15.71
9.14
5.66
Net Worth
78.3
27.85
9.15
5.67
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
Gross Sales
12.87
24.13
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
12.87
24.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.66
0.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
GESHIP
1,432.5
|8.68
|20,450.68
|854.9
|1.63
|1,040.78
|975.68
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd
SCI
293.1
|10.29
|13,647.94
|413.76
|1.54
|1,512.73
|182.25
Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd
SHREEJISPG
459.6
|47.62
|7,447.81
|43.96
|0.22
|185.57
|47.41
Essar Shipping Ltd
ESSARSHPNG
22.61
|34.85
|468.8
|196.15
|0
|0.04
|-36.23
Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd
TRANSWORLD
163.29
|0
|356.85
|-27.74
|0
|82.23
|321.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Arvind K Shah
Whole-time Director
Vinit Arvind Shah
Non Executive Director
Piyush Chimanalal Vora
Non Executive Director
Parul Arvind Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vijaykumar Shamjibhai Dattani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vipul Chandra Acharya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ayushi Aditya Deora
City Point 701-702 5th Floor,
Nr.Town Hall,
Gujarat - 361001
Tel: +91 99134 11144
Website: http://www.arvindshipping.com
Email: info@arvindshipping.com
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com
Summary
Arvind Port & Infra Limited was originally incorporated as Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Private Limited as a Private Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 01, 1987, with Re...
Read More
Reports by Arvind Port & Infra Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.