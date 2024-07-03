Arvind Port & Infra Ltd Summary

Arvind Port & Infra Limited was originally incorporated as Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Private Limited as a Private Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 01, 1987, with Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subsequently, Company was converted to Public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 10, 2023. The Company further altered a change of name to Arvind Port & Infra Limited with due approval from the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad by issuing a new Certificate of Incorporation on November 8, 2024.Located in Jamnagar, Gujarat, the Company established in 1987, is a part of the Arcadia Group, founded by visionary Promoter Mr.



Arvind Kantilal Shah and his father Mr. Kantilal Premchand Shah. Company has been a trusted name in marine logistics and infrastructure support services since 1987.



Starting with a modest foundation as a Shipping and Forwarding Agent, the Company has gradually transformed into a multi-vertical enterprise with operations spanning across maritime logistics and hospitality. The Company is mainly engaged in business of Chartering barges for commercial and industrial use, Hotels & Hospitality. The barge chartering services are primarily availed by construction and infrastructure companies engaged in large-scale projects requiring efficient transport of heavy construction materials-such as sand, cement, steel, aggregates-and heavy equipment across inland and coastal waterways.



They facilitate the movement of personnel to and from sites that are accessible only via water, offering clients a cost-effective and operationally feasible alternative to conventional land-based logistics.To support the growth of this vertical, the Company has invested in a growing fleet of barges, including Arcadia Sumeru acquired in FY 2021, KB-26 and KB-32 acquired in FY 2022 and KB-28 and Arcadia Minica acquired in FY 2023. The Company came up with IPO by issuing 32,76,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each and raised Rs 14.74 crore on October 16, 2023. The Company acquired 75.21% of the paid-up equity share capital of Arcadia Logistics Ltd, making it a subsidiary of the Company on December 5, 2024.



These assets significantly enhance our cargo-carrying capacity and ensure service continuity, flexibility, and reliability to clientele. With a strong operational base in Gujarat and proximity to key maritime routes, it continue to build long-standing relationships with government agencies, EPC contractors, and private clients.