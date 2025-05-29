T o the Share Holders of Arvind Port and Infra Limited

(Formerly Known as Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited)

Report on the Consolidated Financial Statements Opinion:

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Arvind Port and Infra Limited, (Formerly known as Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited) (herein after referred to as “ the Holding company ” ) and its subsidiary Arcadia Logistics Limited (herein after referred to as subsidiary company and the holding and subsidiary company together referred as “ the group ” ) which comprise the Consolidated Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2025, and the Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss and Consolidated Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘ Act ) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2025, and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

There are no Key Audit Matters Reportable as per SA 701 issued by ICAI

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor s Report Thereon

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board s Report including Annexures to Board s Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor s report thereon. These reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of our auditor s report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information included in the above reports, if we conclude that there is material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and determine the actions under the applicable laws and regulations.

Management s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including accounting standards referred to in section 133 of the Act, as applicable.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company s financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor s report to the related disclosures in the Consolidated financial statements, or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Consolidated financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in “ Annexure A ” , a statement on the matter specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order is applicable to us.

2. As required under provisions of section 143(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, we report that:

a. We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit and Loss dealt with this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statement complies with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of Act, read with relevant rule issued thereunder.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2025, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and operating effectiveness of such controls, referred to our separate report in “ Annexure B ” . Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company s internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g. With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditor) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us:

(a) The Company does not have any pending litigations as at 31st March 2025 on its financial position in its financial statement,

(b) The Company did not have any longterm and derivative contracts as at March 31, 2025.

(c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, require to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2025.

h.

a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ( “ Intermediaries ” ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ( “ Ultimate Beneficiaries ” ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ( “ Funding Parties ” ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ( “ Ultimate Beneficiaries ” ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on the audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement

i. The Group Company has not paid or declared any dividends during the year and hence, the provisions of Section 123 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

j. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining books of account for the financial ended march 31, 2025 which has a feature of recording audit trail (audit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all related transaction recorded in the software. Further during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reposting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules,2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention has been fulfilled for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

k. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the act, as amended: in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us. No remuneration has been paid by the company to its directors during the year.

For M/s. Sarvesh Gohil & Associates, Chartered Accountants

Sd/

Krupa Solanki Partner M. No. 168290

Place: Jamnagar FRN: 0156550W

Date: May 29, 2025 UDIN: 25168290BMIEGW7177

In terms of the information and explanations given to us and the books and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state as under:

(xxi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the companies (Auditor Report) Order 2020 of the holding company did not include any unfavorable answers or qualifications or adverse remarks for following subsidiary.

Arcadia Logistics Limited U35110GJ1990PLC014586 Subsidiary

(Formerly Known as Bedi Shipping Limited)

For M/s. Sarvesh Gohil & Associates, Chartered Accountants

Sd/

Krupa Solanki Partner M. No. 168290

Place: Jamnagar FRN: 0156550W

Date: May 29, 2025 UDIN: 25168290BMIEGW7177

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Arvind Port and Infra Limited, (Formerly known as Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited) (the holding Company) and its subsidiary (together referred to as the group) as of 31st March, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the group Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the group of Company have, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to the consolidated Financial Statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March, 2025 based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( “ the Guidance Note ” ).

Management s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The management of the group companies are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the respective Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the group of Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the consolidated financial statement.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For M/s. Sarvesh Gohil & Associates, Chartered Accountants

Sd/

Krupa Solanki Partner M. No. 168290

Place: Jamnagar FRN: 0156550W

Date: May 29, 2025 UDIN: 25168290BMIEGW7177