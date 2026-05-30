To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 and other business matters. ARVINDPORT : 14-Nov-2025 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on November 13, 2025 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 14, 2025, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 and other business matters. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 13.11.2025) ARVIND PORT AND INFRA LIMITED has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 14.11.2025)