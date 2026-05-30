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Arvind Port & Infra Ltd Board Meeting

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27.6
(-4.00%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Arvind & Company CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202626 May 2026
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026 and other business matters ARVIND PORT AND INFRA LIMITED has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the half year and year ended on March 31, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on : 30.05.2026)
Board Meeting22 Apr 202622 Apr 2026
ARVIND PORT AND INFRA LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 22, 2026 for forfeiture of 32,42,000 (Thirty-Two Lakh Forty-Two Thousand) Warrants.
Board Meeting21 Feb 202621 Feb 2026
ARVIND PORT AND INFRA LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 21, 2026.
Board Meeting10 Dec 202510 Dec 2025
ARVIND PORT AND INFRA LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 10, 2025.
Board Meeting14 Nov 20257 Nov 2025
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 and other business matters. ARVINDPORT : 14-Nov-2025 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on November 13, 2025 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 14, 2025, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 and other business matters. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 13.11.2025) ARVIND PORT AND INFRA LIMITED has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 14.11.2025)
Board Meeting18 Aug 202518 Aug 2025
ARVIND PORT AND INFRA LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 18, 2025.
Board Meeting18 Jun 202518 Jun 2025
ARVIND PORT AND INFRA LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on Jun 18, 2025.

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