|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2026
|26 May 2026
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026 and other business matters ARVIND PORT AND INFRA LIMITED has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the half year and year ended on March 31, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on : 30.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|22 Apr 2026
|22 Apr 2026
|ARVIND PORT AND INFRA LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 22, 2026 for forfeiture of 32,42,000 (Thirty-Two Lakh Forty-Two Thousand) Warrants.
|Board Meeting
|21 Feb 2026
|21 Feb 2026
|ARVIND PORT AND INFRA LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 21, 2026.
|Board Meeting
|10 Dec 2025
|10 Dec 2025
|ARVIND PORT AND INFRA LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 10, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2025
|7 Nov 2025
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 and other business matters. ARVINDPORT : 14-Nov-2025 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on November 13, 2025 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 14, 2025, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 and other business matters. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 13.11.2025) ARVIND PORT AND INFRA LIMITED has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 14.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|18 Aug 2025
|18 Aug 2025
|ARVIND PORT AND INFRA LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 18, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|18 Jun 2025
|18 Jun 2025
|ARVIND PORT AND INFRA LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on Jun 18, 2025.
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