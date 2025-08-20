Decided to call the 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at 12:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) in compliance with the applicable circulars of Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and SEBI and approved the Draft Notice of 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company ARVIND PORT AND INFRA LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 13, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 20.08.2025) ARVIND PORT AND INFRA LIMITED has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of 38th Annual General Meeting held on September 13, 2025. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 16.09.2025)