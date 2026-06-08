To The Members of

Banganga Paper Industries Limited (Earlier known as Inertia Steel Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Banganga Paper Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view, except for the matters described in the basis for qualified opinion paragraph, in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2025, and its loss, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Qualified Opinion

1. We have following observations to make for noncompliance under Section 186(7) of the companies Act, 2013 which leads to understatement of income accrued to the company and understatement of the loans and advances given.

a. The Companys short-term loans and advances include an amount of €356.78 lakh extended to a subsidiary company. As per Section 186(7) of the Act, any loan provided by a company must carry an interest rate not lower than the prevailing yield of one-year, three-year, five-year, or ten-year Government Security, corresponding to the tenor of the loan. However, the Company has not recognized any interest income receivable from the subsidiary in respect of the said loan, thereby contravening the statutory requirement.

Furthermore, the Company has not specified the tenure of the loan granted to the subsidiary. In the absence of appropriate documentation or corroborative evidence regarding the loan tenor, we are unable to determine the applicable Government Security yield and consequently, unable to quantify the extent of understatement of income and loans and advances.

2. As per the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, a listed company is required to appoint an internal auditor. However, based on the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not appointed an internal auditor during the financial year under audit. This constitutes a non-compliance with the statutory requirements of the said section.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report. Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

• The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

• Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

• In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

• If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact, since these reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of this audit report, hence currently we have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Board of Directors for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion through a separate report on the complete set of financial statements on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the standalone financial statement made by the Management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the appropriateness of this assumption. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone annual financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the standalone financial statements of the Company to express an opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive

Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian

Accounting Standard (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March

2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) The observation relating to maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith is as stated in the paragraph (b) above;

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in “Annexure B” to this report; Our report expresses a qualified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with

Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed that it does not have any pending litigations as at 31st March 2025 which would impact on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 18 to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31 March 2025.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, we note that the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. While the software includes a feature for recording an audit trail (edit log), we observed that this feature was not operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Consequently, the audit trail was not consistently available for examination during the course of our audit. We are therefore unable to comment on whether the audit trail feature was tampered with or preserved in accordance with the statutory requirements for record retention for the entire financial year.

Annexure ‘A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 & 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 to the members of Banganga Paper Industries Limited (earlier known as Inertia Steel Limited) on the financial statements for the year ended March 31,2025).

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

i. The Company does not hold any Property, Plant and Equipment, capital work-in-progress and investment properties and Intangible Assets. Accordingly, clause (a), (b), (c), (d) and (e) of paragraph 3(i) of the Order is not applicable.

ii. The Company does not hold inventory during the financial year or at the year end. Accordingly, clause (a), (b) of paragraph 3(ii) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. During the year company has made investment and provided loans to company as stated below. The company has not provided any guarantee or security to any companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties

Sr. No. Name of Company Nature of transaction Rupees in Lakh 1 Banganga Paper Mills Limited Investment 1020.00 2 Banganga Paper Mills Limited Unsecured loan given 375.98

a) According to information and explanation given to us, during the year the company has granted unsecured loans or advances to parties as below: -

A. According to information and explanation given to us, the aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates are as under;

Company Name Aggregate amount during the year Balance Outstanding at the end of the year % of total loans granted Banganga Paper Mills Ltd Rs. 375.98 Lakhs Rs. 356.59 Lakhs 100%

B. According to information and explanation given to us, during the year company has not given any loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

b) According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not stipulated any terms and conditions for the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans, hence it is prejudicial to the companys interest.

c) According to information and explanation given to us, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated hence we are unable to express our opinion on regularity of the repayments or receipts;

d) As stated above, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated by the company, hence, total amount overdue for more than ninety days cannot be confirmed. In our opinion, company has not taken reasonable steps for recovery of the principal and interest.

e) As stated above, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated by the company, hence we are unable to express our opinion regarding whether any loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

f) During the year, the company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. The aggregate amount, percentage thereof to the total loans granted, aggregate amount of loans granted to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 are as under

Aggregate Amount % to the total loans granted Aggregate amount of loans granted to Promoters, related parties Rs. 375.98 Lakhs 100% Rs. 375.98 Lakhs

iv. The Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable except for the matters qualified in the clause (b), clause (c) of Paragraph iii) of the order.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The Companys turnover is below the prescribed threshold for becoming liable for the maintenance of cost records.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Income-tax, Sales Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have generally been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities. We have been informed that the provisions of the Employees State Insurance Act, 1948 are not applicable to the Company.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2025 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no disputed amounts payable in respect of Statutory Dues referred in sub clause (a), were in arrears, as at 31st March, 2025.

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

ix. The Company does not have any loans or borrowing from any financial institution, bank, Government or debenture holders during the year. Accordingly, clause (a), (b), (c), (d) and (f) of paragraph 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable.

a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) During the year, the Company has made a preferential allotment of equity shares, which was duly approved by the shareholders in the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 29th June, 2024. Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the requirements of Sections 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of such allotment. Further, we have been informed that the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which they were raised.

xi. According to information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit. Accordingly, clause (a), (b), and (c) of paragraph 3(xi) of the Order is not applicable.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (a), (b) and (c) of paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. The transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a) On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not have any internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not have any internal audit system, hence report of Internal Auditors were not available for consideration during our Audit procedure.

xv. In our opinion, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with any of its directors, subsidiary company or persons connected with such directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

b) According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934

c) According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Group does not have more than one CIC as part of the Group.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit of Rs. 15.58 Lakhs and the loss of Rs. 2.19 Lakhs during immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. The statutory auditors have resigned during the year due to preoccupation. There were no issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the

records of the Company, we are of the opinion that the provision of section 135 of the Companies act, 2013 are not applicable to the company. Accordingly, clause (a) and (b) of paragraph 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable. _

xx/. Based on the CARO report issued us of subsidiary company included in the consolidated financial statements to which reporting under CARO is applicable, we report that there are no qualifications or adverse remarks by the auditors in the CARO reports of the subsidiary company included in the consolidated financial statements except as stated below.

Name of the company Paragraph numbers of the CARO report Banganga Paper Mills Limited 1. Paragraph i clause a sub clause A 2. Paragraph ii clause a 3. Paragraph ii clause b

Annexure ‘B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Banganga Paper Industries Limited (“the Company”) as at March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting

and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion 1

In our opinion, based on the information and explanations given to us and considering the size and nature of the Company, the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements as at March 31, 2025 were not commensurate with the size of the Company. The

Company has not established adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, which could potentially impact the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, which requires that we obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and whether such controls were operating effectively. Based on our audit, we believe that the Company has not maintained, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.