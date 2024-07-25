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Asgard Alcobev Ltd Share Price Live

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33
(0.79%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:39:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open33
  • Day's High33
  • 52 Wk High82.5
  • Prev. Close32.74
  • Day's Low33
  • 52 Wk Low 31
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.73
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)529.54
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Asgard Alcobev Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

₹33

Prev. Close

₹32.74

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0

Day's High

₹33

Day's Low

₹33

52 Week's High

₹82.5

52 Week's Low

₹31

Book Value

₹1.73

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

529.54

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Asgard Alcobev Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2025

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25 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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17 Dec 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Split

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Asgard Alcobev Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

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Asgard Alcobev Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:28 AM
Mar-2026Feb-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.95%

Non-Promoter- 29.04%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Asgard Alcobev Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

11.98

0.25

0.25

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.07

0.03

0.05

-0.08

Net Worth

14.05

0.28

0.3

0.17

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.32

0.17

0.04

0.03

yoy growth (%)

86.12

322.16

9.48

7.39

Raw materials

-0.24

-0.11

0

0

As % of sales

77.36

63.78

0

0

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.01

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

0.01

0

0

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

86.12

322.16

9.48

7.39

Op profit growth

3.69

-171.49

-293.69

9.84

EBIT growth

3.69

28.37

7.87

9.84

Net profit growth

3.89

28.05

6.33

19.43

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024

Gross Sales

101.51

58.1

0.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

101.51

58.1

0.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.29

0.15

0

Asgard Alcobev Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,056.05

82.062,64,520.89724.6017,204.5391.3

Trent Ltd

TRENT

2,723.45

80.861,45,223.15454.750.154,936.64144.45

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd

VMM

117.2

83.7154,807.12166.5201,645.4115.03

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd

ABLBL

97.9

69.9311,948.9124.380.512,15411.41

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

219.2

154.3711,443.3431.640680.42121.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Asgard Alcobev Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Chetan Dathrak

Independent Non Exe. Director

Gauri Satish Chiplunkar

Independent Director

Dilip Madhavrao Sanap

Independent Director

Suvarna Prakash Kute

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jitendra Rajendra Patil

Managing Director & Additional Director

RONAK JAIN

Additional Director

Priyanka Jain

Director (Finance) & Chief Financial Officer

Binit Singhania

Registered Office

S NO 186 Gavalwadi Road,

Ashewadi Ramshej,

Maharashtra - 422003

Tel: -

Website: http://www.inertiasteel.com

Email: contact@inertiasteel.com

Registrar Office

19/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,

1st Floor Makwana Rd, Marol Naka,

Mumbai - 400 059

Tel: 022 - 42270400

Website: www.adriotcorporate.com

Email: info@adroitcorporate.com

Summary

Banganga Paper Industries Limited, formerly known as Inertia Steel Limited, was previously incorporated as Tarunkumar Trade & Export Limited in June, 1984. The Company changed the name from Tarunkuma...
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Reports by Asgard Alcobev Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Asgard Alcobev Ltd share price today?

The Asgard Alcobev Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹33 today.

What is the Market Cap of Asgard Alcobev Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Asgard Alcobev Ltd is ₹529.54 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Asgard Alcobev Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Asgard Alcobev Ltd is 0 and 18.85 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Asgard Alcobev Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Asgard Alcobev Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Asgard Alcobev Ltd is ₹31 and ₹82.5 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Asgard Alcobev Ltd?

Asgard Alcobev Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.62%, 3 Years at 31.77%, 1 Year at -54.60%, 6 Month at -37.04%, 3 Month at -15.38% and 1 Month at -6.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Asgard Alcobev Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Asgard Alcobev Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.96 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.04 %

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