No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorRetail
Open₹33
Prev. Close₹32.74
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹33
Day's Low₹33
52 Week's High₹82.5
52 Week's Low₹31
Book Value₹1.73
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)529.54
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
11.98
0.25
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.07
0.03
0.05
-0.08
Net Worth
14.05
0.28
0.3
0.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.32
0.17
0.04
0.03
yoy growth (%)
86.12
322.16
9.48
7.39
Raw materials
-0.24
-0.11
0
0
As % of sales
77.36
63.78
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.01
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
0.01
0
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
86.12
322.16
9.48
7.39
Op profit growth
3.69
-171.49
-293.69
9.84
EBIT growth
3.69
28.37
7.87
9.84
Net profit growth
3.89
28.05
6.33
19.43
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
101.51
58.1
0.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
101.51
58.1
0.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.29
0.15
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,056.05
|82.06
|2,64,520.89
|724.6
|0
|17,204.5
|391.3
Trent Ltd
TRENT
2,723.45
|80.86
|1,45,223.15
|454.75
|0.15
|4,936.64
|144.45
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
VMM
117.2
|83.71
|54,807.12
|166.52
|0
|1,645.41
|15.03
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd
ABLBL
97.9
|69.93
|11,948.91
|24.38
|0.51
|2,154
|11.41
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
219.2
|154.37
|11,443.34
|31.64
|0
|680.42
|121.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Chetan Dathrak
Independent Non Exe. Director
Gauri Satish Chiplunkar
Independent Director
Dilip Madhavrao Sanap
Independent Director
Suvarna Prakash Kute
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jitendra Rajendra Patil
Managing Director & Additional Director
RONAK JAIN
Additional Director
Priyanka Jain
Director (Finance) & Chief Financial Officer
Binit Singhania
S NO 186 Gavalwadi Road,
Ashewadi Ramshej,
Maharashtra - 422003
Tel: -
Website: http://www.inertiasteel.com
Email: contact@inertiasteel.com
19/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,
1st Floor Makwana Rd, Marol Naka,
Mumbai - 400 059
Tel: 022 - 42270400
Website: www.adriotcorporate.com
Email: info@adroitcorporate.com
Summary
Banganga Paper Industries Limited, formerly known as Inertia Steel Limited, was previously incorporated as Tarunkumar Trade & Export Limited in June, 1984. The Company changed the name from Tarunkuma...
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Reports by Asgard Alcobev Ltd
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