Asgard Alcobev Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
11.98
0.25
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.07
0.03
0.05
-0.08
Net Worth
14.05
0.28
0.3
0.17
Minority Interest
Debt
0.04
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
14.09
0.28
0.3
0.17
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.2
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.84
0.27
0.27
0.15
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.18
0.18
0.1
0.03
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.9
0.33
0.33
0.13
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.24
-0.24
-0.16
-0.01
Cash
0.04
0.01
0.03
0.02
Total Assets
14.08
0.28
0.3
0.17
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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