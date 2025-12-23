as per the attachment As per the attachment Please note that Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Banganga Paper Industries Limited (Formerly known as Inertia Steel Limited) will be held on Wednesday, 14th January, 2026 at 11:00 A.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) in compliance with the circulars issued and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and all other applicable laws (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 23.12.2025) Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company held on Wednesday January 14, 2026. as per the attached document (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.01.2026) as per the attached document as per the attached document (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.01.2026)