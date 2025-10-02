The Board approved the date, time, and venue for convening the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company as Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company on Tuesday, September 30th, 2025 at the Registered Office of Company Regulations 30 of the SEBI Regulations - brief proceedings of 41st Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:02.10.2025) Disclosure of Voting Results of Ballot paper pursuant to Regulation 44 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.10.2025)