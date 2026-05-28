Board Meeting 30 May 2026 25 May 2026

Asgard Alcobev Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results for the quarter ended 31 March 2026 The Board Meeting to be held on 28/05/2026 has been revised to 30/05/2026 The Board Meeting to be held on 28/05/2026 has been revised to 30/05/2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 26.05.2026)

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2026 21 Mar 2026

Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On March 21, 2026 Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 19 Mar 2026 19 Mar 2026

As per attachment

Board Meeting 17 Feb 2026 18 Feb 2026

Board Meeting Outcome for Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015: Update On Acquisition And Allotment Of Securities.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2026 5 Feb 2026

Quarterly Results Banganga Paper Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 12th February, 2026 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Sr. No. 186, Gavalwadi Road, Ashewadi, Ramshej, Nashik, Maharashtra 422003., Ashewadi, Nashik, Maharashtra, India, 422003 at 04:00 P.M. (IST) to consider and approve amongst other business matters; 1. To consider and approve the unaudited (Reviewed) Financial results for the Third Quarter ended on 31st December, 2025. 2. To transact other incidental and ancillary matters as may be decided by the board. Also, as intimated earlier, the Company has closed its trading window from January 01, 2026 till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results, for a class of designated persons of the Company pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and its amendment thereto. Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday, 12th February, 2026, has inter alia considered and approved / taken note of the following matters: 1. Approval of Unaudited standalone and consolidated Financial Results The Board considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2025, along with the Limited Review Report thereon. The said financial results together with the Limited Review Reports are enclosed herewith as Annexure - I. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 9:12 P.M. Kindly take the above information on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2026)

Board Meeting 28 Jan 2026 28 Jan 2026

Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, by way of a resolution passed by circulation on January 28, 2026, has considered and approved the following: Appointment of Mr. Swaminathan Muralidharan (DIN: 11499464) as an Additional Director (Executive) of the Company. The above appointment has been made in accordance with the provisions of Section 161 of the Companies Act, 2013, and the applicable provisions of the Listing Regulations, based on the confirmation that he is not disqualified from holding the office of Director under the Companies Act, 2013 or any SEBI order/regulation. Details as required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with applicable SEBI Circular(s) in respect of appointment of Director are enclosed as Annexure A. You are requested to take the above information on record. Thanking you.

Board Meeting 14 Jan 2026 15 Jan 2026

As per Attachment

Board Meeting 17 Dec 2025 13 Dec 2025

Banganga Paper Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/12/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 17th December 2025 inter alia to consider and approve the following matters: 1. To discuss and consider increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company subject to approval of shareholders. 2. Proposal for issuance of securities by way of preferential issue and/or private placement for cash and/or consideration other than cash including determination of the issue price subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including approval of the shareholders of the Company; 3. To consider a strategic acquisition; 4. To consider the appointment of the Statutory Auditor of the Company; 5. To consider shifting the registered office of the Company; 6. To consider the sale of equity shares held by the Company in its subsidiary; as per the attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.12.2025)

Board Meeting 16 Dec 2025 16 Dec 2025

In continuation to the outcome of Board Meeting dated December 16, 2025, filed with the stock exchanges today and pursuant to applicable regulations of Listing Regulations including Regulation 30 thereof, this is to inform you that upon the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. December 16, 2025, has inter-alia considered and approved the appointment(s) of: a. Mr. Venkatesh Prabhu (DIN: 01507389), as an Independent Director of the Company; and b. Mr. Ravindranathan M (DIN: 03406894), as an Independent Director of the Company.

Board Meeting 15 Nov 2025 11 Nov 2025

Banganga Paper Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 15th November 2025 at the Registered Office of the Company at Sr. No. 186 Gavalwadi Road Ashewadi Ramshej Nashik Maharashtra 422003. Ashewadi Nashik Nashik Maharashtra India 422003 at 04:00 pm to consider and approve amongst other business matters; 1. To consider and approve the unaudited (Reviewed) Financial results for the Second Quarter ended on 30th September 2025 2. To transact other incidental and ancillary matters as may be decided by the board. Also as intimated earlier the Company has closed its trading window from October 01 2025 till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for a class of designated persons of the Company pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and its amendment thereto. Dear Sir, This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on, Saturday, November 15, 2025 have inter alia considered and approved; 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2025 along with limited Review Report. The financial results along with Limited Review Reports are attached herewith as Annexure I. 2. Authorise Mr. Chetan Karbhari Dhatrak Director of the Company to Sign the Statement of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30th September, 2025. The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 04.00 PM and concluded at 08.45 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:15.11.2025) Explanation For Delay In Submission Of Financial Results For The Quarter Ended September 30, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 06.12.2025)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2025 28 Aug 2025

Banganga Paper Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2025 inter alia to consider and approve as per the attached document as per the attached document (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2025)

Board Meeting 11 Aug 2025 4 Aug 2025