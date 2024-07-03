Ashika Global Securities Ltd. Summary

Incorporated on 8th March, 1994 as a Private Limited Company under the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal, Ashika Credit Capital Limited (ACCL) transitioned into a Public Limited Company on 3rd September, 1996. In 2000, the Company floated its shares to the public and was subsequently listed on the Calcutta Stock Exchange. The Company has been promoted by Pawan Jain and Daulat Jain, having experience in the field of Issue Management, Project Consultancy, Investment Consultancy, Stock Broking etc.The Company is presently engaged in the business of Issue Management and all other issue related services viz., Capital Planning, Corporate restructuring, Mergers and Acquisitions, Loan Syndication, Consultancy for buy-back of shares and advisory services.



The Company has identified two broad areas for its activity - Merchant Banking and Stock Broking through subsidiary companies. The Company has been authorised by SEBI to act as category I Merchant Banker, The Company has handled 53 Public/Rights Issue as Advisor to the issues. The Company is currently handling more than 6 assignments in Public Issue/takeover matters.The Company proposes to invest Rs.



160 lakhs into one of its subsidiary company M/s Ashika Stock Broking Limited to enable it to acquire membership of NSE and CSE. The Company also proposes to increase its services in respect of offering expert advice to entrepreneurs and technocrats in identifying commercially viable projects and preparation of project reports, capital structuring etc. At present, it is actively assisting Bharat Hydro Power Corporation in Assam for setting up of a 100 MW Power Project.In 2023, Company got its securities Listed on Main Board of BSE Platform, effective 14 February 2023.



The Company diversified the business beyond traditional lending. It initiated the applications to sponsor an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) Category-II and a Mutual Fund, alongside plans to establish an Asset Management Company and Trustee Company in FY 2025. The Company acquired 51% equity shares of Ashika Private Equity Advisors Pvt Ltd (APEAPL), making it a subsidiary w.e.f.



21st January, 2025.Pursuant to the approval of Shareholders on 21st March, 2025, Company added a new object clause in the main objects of the Memorandum of Association (MOA) of the Company, which is in sync with the existing main activities of the Company as permitted under law, i.e., investment and financing activities. The Company shall act as settler, sponsor, trustee, investment manager to Mutual Funds, AIF, and other related funds, and provide related services.