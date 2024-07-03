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Ashika Global Securities Ltd. Share Price Live

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454.4
(-4.15%)
Aug 7, 2026|09:28:40 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open478
  • Day's High478
  • 52 Wk High520.95
  • Prev. Close474.05
  • Day's Low451
  • 52 Wk Low 339.95
  • Turnover (lac)1,381.88
  • P/E57.86
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value96.41
  • EPS8.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,359.18
  • Div. Yield0.06
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Ashika Global Securities Ltd. KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

₹478

Prev. Close

₹474.05

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1,381.88

Day's High

₹478

Day's Low

₹451

52 Week's High

₹520.95

52 Week's Low

₹339.95

Book Value

₹96.41

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,359.18

P/E

57.86

EPS

8.17

Divi. Yield

0.06

Ashika Global Securities Ltd. Corporate Action

12 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2025

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6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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24 Jul 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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2 Dec 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Ashika Global Securities Ltd. NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Ashika Global Securities Ltd. SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

07 Aug, 2026|08:59 PM
Jun-2026May-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.31%

Non-Promoter- 1.89%

Institutions: 1.89%

Non-Institutions: 23.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Ashika Global Securities Ltd. FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

99.85

11.88

11.88

11.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

340.4

56.2

45.48

39.58

Net Worth

440.25

68.08

57.36

51.46

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.84

2.32

-128.4

96.33

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024

Gross Sales

240.05

227.1

18.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

240.05

227.1

18.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

14.04

5.42

0.16

Ashika Global Securities Ltd. Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

1,078

37.046,73,648.265,345.520.5519,671.19165.63

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,008.9

144.333,20,414.11,117.60.071,533.663.61

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

1,115

23.242,62,353.753,444.560.7713,222.36447.62

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

256.8

238.331,69,964.87105.240.22219.0450.37

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd

CHOLAFIN

1,866.2

27.791,59,451.331,653.590.118,833.38356.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ashika Global Securities Ltd.

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Pawan Jain

ED / MD / Promoter

Daulat Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

AJAY PRATAPRAY SHANGHAVI

Independent Non Exe. Director

Tapan Sodani

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Amit Jain

Executive Director & CEO

Chirag Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pravin H Kutumbe

Independent Non Exe. Director

SUPRATIM BANDYOPADHYAY

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pinki Kedia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anju Mundhra

Registered Office

Trinity 7th Floor,

226/1 A J C Bose Raod,

West Bengal - 700020

Tel: 91-33-22839952/40102500

Website: http://www.ashikagroup.com

Email: investorservices@ashikagroup.com

Registrar Office

23 RN Mukherjee Road,

5th Floor,

Kolkata-700001

Tel: 91-33-22435029/22482

Website: www.mdpl.in

Email: info@mdpl.in

Summary

Incorporated on 8th March, 1994 as a Private Limited Company under the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal, Ashika Credit Capital Limited (ACCL) transitioned into a Public Limited Company on 3rd Septe...
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Reports by Ashika Global Securities Ltd.

Company FAQs

The Ashika Global Securities Ltd. shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹454.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ashika Global Securities Ltd. is ₹3359.18 Cr. as of 07 Aug ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Ashika Global Securities Ltd. is 57.86 and 3.19 as of 07 Aug ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ashika Global Securities Ltd. stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ashika Global Securities Ltd. is ₹339.95 and ₹520.95 as of 07 Aug ‘26
Ashika Global Securities Ltd.'s CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 24.02%, 3 Month at 21.88% and 1 Month at 17.43%.
The shareholding pattern of Ashika Global Securities Ltd. is as follows:
Promoters - 74.31 %
Institutions - 1.89 %
Public - 23.79 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ashika Global Securities Ltd.

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