Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorFinance
Open₹478
Prev. Close₹474.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,381.88
Day's High₹478
Day's Low₹451
52 Week's High₹520.95
52 Week's Low₹339.95
Book Value₹96.41
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,359.18
P/E57.86
EPS8.17
Divi. Yield0.06
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
99.85
11.88
11.88
11.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
340.4
56.2
45.48
39.58
Net Worth
440.25
68.08
57.36
51.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.84
2.32
-128.4
96.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
240.05
227.1
18.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
240.05
227.1
18.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
14.04
5.42
0.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
1,078
|37.04
|6,73,648.26
|5,345.52
|0.55
|19,671.19
|165.63
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,008.9
|144.33
|3,20,414.1
|1,117.6
|0.07
|1,533.6
|63.61
Shriram Finance Ltd
SHRIRAMFIN
1,115
|23.24
|2,62,353.75
|3,444.56
|0.77
|13,222.36
|447.62
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
256.8
|238.33
|1,69,964.87
|105.24
|0.22
|219.04
|50.37
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd
CHOLAFIN
1,866.2
|27.79
|1,59,451.33
|1,653.59
|0.11
|8,833.38
|356.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Pawan Jain
ED / MD / Promoter
Daulat Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
AJAY PRATAPRAY SHANGHAVI
Independent Non Exe. Director
Tapan Sodani
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Amit Jain
Executive Director & CEO
Chirag Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pravin H Kutumbe
Independent Non Exe. Director
SUPRATIM BANDYOPADHYAY
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pinki Kedia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anju Mundhra
Trinity 7th Floor,
226/1 A J C Bose Raod,
West Bengal - 700020
Tel: 91-33-22839952/40102500
Website: http://www.ashikagroup.com
Email: investorservices@ashikagroup.com
23 RN Mukherjee Road,
5th Floor,
Kolkata-700001
Tel: 91-33-22435029/22482
Website: www.mdpl.in
Email: info@mdpl.in
Summary
Incorporated on 8th March, 1994 as a Private Limited Company under the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal, Ashika Credit Capital Limited (ACCL) transitioned into a Public Limited Company on 3rd Septe...
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Reports by Ashika Global Securities Ltd.
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