Board Meeting 31 Jul 2026 24 Jul 2026

Ashika Credit Capital Ltd informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company along with Limited Review report prepared in accordance with the IND-AS Rules for the quarter ending on 30th June 2026. 2. Consider and approve proposal for raising Funds by way of issue of equity shares or other securities through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP)/FPO/Rights Issue/Preferential Allotment or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate under applicable law subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of shareholders of the Company. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Please find enclosed herewith Outcome of Board Meeting of Ashika Global Securities Limited (formerly, Ashika Credit Capital Limited). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2026)

Board Meeting 28 May 2026 28 May 2026

The Meeting of Merger & Acquisition Committee of Ashika Credit Capital Limited has made an allotment of Equity Shares to the eligible shareholders of Ashika Global Securities Private Limited as on 27.05.2026 (record date) pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation

Board Meeting 17 May 2026 9 May 2026

Ashika Credit Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Standalone and Consolidated Audited Annual Financial Results of the Company prepared in accordance with IND-AS Rules for the quarter and financial year ended on 31stMarch 2026. 2. To consider recommendation of dividend if any on the Equity shares of the company for the financial year ended 31stMarch 2026. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair As per the Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall continue to remain closed till the end of 48 hours after the announcement of the financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2026 to the Stock Exchanges. Request you to kindly take the same on record. The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Re. 0.50 Paise per Equity Share of Face Value of Rs. 10/- each (5%) to the Shareholders of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2026. The dividend payout is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company,within the stipulated timelines. The Record Date for payment of final dividend for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2026, shall be intimated in due course. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2026)

Board Meeting 24 Mar 2026 24 Mar 2026

Please be informed that the Company today i.e, 24.03.2026, has acquired 20,00,000 Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares (OCRPS) of Rs. 10 each of Ashika Private Equity Advisors Private Limited, a Subsidiary of the Company.

Board Meeting 4 Feb 2026 28 Jan 2026

Quarterly Results Ashika Credit Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Ashika Credit Capital Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 4th February, 2026 to consider and approve the following: 1. The Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report, prepared in accordance with the IND-AS Rules, for the quarter and nine-months ending on 31st December, 2025. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair As per the Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall continue to remain closed till the end of 48 hours after the announcement of the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine-months ending on 31st December, 2025, to the Stock Exchanges. Please find enclosed herewith unaudited financial results along-with Limited Review Report of Ashika Credit Capital Limited for the quarter and nine-months ended 31st December, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 04.02.2026)

Board Meeting 1 Dec 2025 1 Dec 2025

Merger & Acquisition Committee (Committee of Directors) of the Company has, today, i.e. 01.12.2025, approved the allotment of 65,34,507 equity shares of the Company of face value of INR 10/- each, to the eligible shareholders of the Transferor Company i.e. Yaduka Financial Services Limited as on the Record Date i.e. 29.11.2025, in the share exchange ratio of 1445:1000 i.e. 1,445 equity shares of Transferee Company having a face value of INR 10/- each fully paid-up be issued for every 1000 (One thousand) equity shares held in Transferor Company having a face value INR 10/- each fully paid-up, in terms of the Scheme of Amalgamation as approved and sanctioned by the Honble NCLT, Kolkata Bench, vide its Order dated 04.11.2025.

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2025 31 Oct 2025