Ashika Global Securities Ltd. Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
99.85
11.88
11.88
11.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
340.4
56.2
45.48
39.58
Net Worth
440.25
68.08
57.36
51.46
Minority Interest
Debt
0.56
25.12
0.03
9.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.42
0
0.06
Total Liabilities
440.82
93.62
57.39
61.29
Fixed Assets
1.01
0.29
0.31
0.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
340.66
93.77
37.11
43.48
Deferred Tax Asset Net
14.89
0.09
0.3
0.53
Networking Capital
1.25
-1.1
15.05
0.52
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
3.73
0.28
16.71
1.61
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.48
-1.38
-1.66
-1.09
Cash
8.12
0.56
0.4
0.43
Total Assets
365.93
93.61
53.17
45.13
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.