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Ashika Global Securities Ltd. Balance Sheet

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459.3
(-3.81%)
Aug 4, 2026|09:28:23 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

99.85

11.88

11.88

11.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

340.4

56.2

45.48

39.58

Net Worth

440.25

68.08

57.36

51.46

Minority Interest

Debt

0.56

25.12

0.03

9.77

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0.42

0

0.06

Total Liabilities

440.82

93.62

57.39

61.29

Fixed Assets

1.01

0.29

0.31

0.17

Intangible Assets

Investments

340.66

93.77

37.11

43.48

Deferred Tax Asset Net

14.89

0.09

0.3

0.53

Networking Capital

1.25

-1.1

15.05

0.52

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

3.73

0.28

16.71

1.61

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-2.48

-1.38

-1.66

-1.09

Cash

8.12

0.56

0.4

0.43

Total Assets

365.93

93.61

53.17

45.13

Ashika Credit : related Articles

No Record Found

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