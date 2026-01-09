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Ashika Global Securities Ltd. EGM

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454.4
(-4.15%)
Aug 7, 2026|09:28:40 PM

Ashika Credit CORPORATE ACTIONS

07/08/2025calendar-icon
07/08/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM2 Dec 20259 Jan 2026
Please find enclosed herewith the Notice of NCLT Convened Meeting of Equity Shareholders of Ashika Credit Capital Limited, scheduled to be held on Friday, 9th January, 2026 at 12:15 P.M. IST through VC/OAVM to approve the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation of (i) Ashika Commodities and Derivatives Private Limited (Transferor Company) with and into Ashika Global Securities Private Limited (Amalgamating Company) (ii) Ashika Global Securities Private Limited with and into Ashika Credit Capital Limited (Amalgamated Company) and their respective shareholders and creditors pursuant to sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013. Please find enclosed herewith the Outcome of the NCLT Convened Meeting of Ashika Credit Capital Limited held on Friday, 9th January, 2026 at 12:15 PM onwards through VC/OAVM. The Meeting concluded at 12:51 P.M. (including the time allowed for e-voting) Please find enclosed herewith the Scrutinizers Report for the NCLT Convened Meeting of Equity Shareholders, held on 9th January 2026 at 12:15PM onwards through VC/OVAM. The meeting concluded at 12:51 PM (including the time allowed for E-voting). (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 09.01.2026)
EGM14 Jul 202516 Aug 2025
COM 16/08/2025 Please find enclosed herewith the Meeting of Equity Shareholders of Ashika Credit Capital Limited as per enclosed document. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.07.2025) Please find enclosed herewith the Outcome of the NCLT Convened Meeting of Ashika Credit Capital Limited held today, i.e. Saturday, 16th August, 2025 at 1:00 PM onwards through VC/ OAVM. The Meeting concluded at 1:51 PM (including the time allowed for e-voting). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2025)

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