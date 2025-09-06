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Ashika Global Securities Ltd. AGM

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454.4
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Aug 7, 2026|09:28:40 PM

Ashika Credit CORPORATE ACTIONS

07/08/2025calendar-icon
07/08/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM6 Sep 202512 Aug 2025
AGM 06/09/2025 Please find attached herewith the notice convening the 32nd Annual General Meeting(AGM) of Ashika Credit Capital Limited (the Company) scheduled to be held on Saturday, 6th day of September, 2025 from 11:30 A.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OVAM) for the Financial Year Ended 31st March 2025 Pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the summary of proceedings and Voting Results of 32nd Annual General Meeting of Members of Ashika Credit Capital Limited. Please find enclosed herewith the Scrutinisers Report for the 32nd AGM of Ashika Credit Capital Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:06.09.2025)

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