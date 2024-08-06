|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|6 Aug 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|Further, pursuant to the provisioru of section 91 of comPanies Act, 2013 and rules tlereon, read with Regutation 42(5) of sEBI (LODR) Regutations, 2015, the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will lemain closed from frida, thc 23d Day of August, 2024 to Friday, the 30th Day of August,2024 (both days inclusive) This in in continuance to our earlier submissions dated 06.08.2024 wherein the Notice of EGM of the Members of Ashika Credit Capital limited scheduled to be held on 30.08.2024 at 11:30 a.m. through VC/OAVM was submitted to the Stock exchange. in the Notice of the EGM the Company has inadvertently closed its Register of Members and Share Transfer Books for the purpose of raising funds by preferential allotment and other matters from 23.08.2024 till 30.08.2024. (both days inclusive). Therefore, the submissions made to the Stock exchange earlier for closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books from 23.08.2024 till 30.08.2024 (both days inclusive stands withdrawn) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
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