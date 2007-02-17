To

The Board of Directors

Atharva Poly-Plast Limited

(Formerly known as Atharva Poly-Plast Private Limited)

W-163A, S-Block, MIDC Bhosari, Pune,

Maharashtra-411026

1. We have examined the attached Restated Financial Statements of Atharva Poly-Plast Li m ited

(Formerly known as Atharva Poly-Plast Private Limited) for the financial year ended on March 31,

2025 , March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 (the "Company" or the "Issuer") comprising the Restated

Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, the

Restated Statement of Profit and Loss, the Restated Statement of Cash Flows for the financial year

ended on March 31,2025, March 31,2024 and March 31,2023, the summary of significant accounting

policies and other explanatory information (collectively, the "Restated Financial Statements"), as

approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting in connection with its proposed

SME Initial Public Offer of equity shares of the company on SME Platform of BSE Limited ("BSE

SME").

2. These restated summary statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of:

a. Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") read with Companies

(Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules 2014;

b. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 2018, as amended from time to time in pursuance of provisions of Securities and Exchange

Board of India Act, 1992 ("ICDR Regulations"); and

c. The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by The Institute of

Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"), as amended from time to time (the "Guidance Note").

3. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial

Statements and other financial information for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring

Prospectus / Red Herring Prospectus / Prospectus ("Offer Document") to be filed with Securities and

Exchange Board of India, relevant stock exchanges and Registrar of Companies, Pune in connection

with the proposed IPO. The Board of Directors responsibility includes designing, implementing, and

maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated

Financial Information.

4. We have examined such Restated Financial Statements taking into consideration:

a) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our

engagement letter requesting us to cany this assignment in connection with the proposed BSE SME

IPO of equity shares of the Company;

b) The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics

issued by the ICAI;

c) Use of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence

supporting the Restated Financial Statements; and

d) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely

to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR

Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the

Company.

5. The Restated Financial Statements have been prepared by the management of the Company as per

the basis of preparation para 1 & 2 stated in Annexure IV to the Restated Financial Statements. The

Restated Financial Statements have been prepared by making adjustments (Refer Annexures IV to

XLVII) to the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31,2025

vide our report dated August 24,2025 and financial year ended on March 31,2024 and March 31,2023

as prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India at the relevant time

and approved by the Company in its board meetings held on September 10, 2024 and September 5,

2023 respectively. The Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for designing, implementing

and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated

Financial Statements. The Board of Directors of the Company are also responsible for identifying and

ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on:

Audited Financial Statements for the years ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 that have been

audited by D.R Muniyal & Associates and Dhiraj Rathi & Co. Chartered accountants respectively and

accordingly reliance has been placed on the financial information examined by them for the said years.

The Financial information for these years is based solely on their audit reports.

6. Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report

that the Restated Financial Statements have been prepared after incorporating adjustments for:

a) the changes, if any, in accounting policies retrospectively in respective financial years to reflect the

same accounting treatment as per the changed accounting policy for all the reporting period /years;

b) prior period and other material amount in the respective financial years to which they relate;

c) extraordinary items, if any, that needs to be disclosed separately in the accounts requiring

adjustments;

d) qualifications in the Audit Reports issued by Statutory Auditor, however, there were no qualifications

in the audit reports issued by Statutory Auditor for the years ended March 31,2024 and March 31,2023.

7. In accordance with the requirements of the Act including the rules made there under, ICDR

Regulations, Guidance Note and engagement letter, we report that:

i) The "Restated Statement of Asset and Liabilities" of the Company as at March 31, 2025, March 31,

2024 and March 31, 2023 examined by us as set out in Annexure I to this report read with significant

accounting policies in Annexure IV has been arrived at after making such adjustments and re-groupings

to the audited financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully

described in notes to the restated summary statements to this report.

ii) The "restated statement of profit and loss" of the Company for the financial year ended on March

31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, March 31, 2023 are examined by us, as set out in Annexure

II to this report read with significant accounting policies in Annexure IV has been arrived at after

making such adjustments and re-groupings to the audited financial statements of the Company, as in

our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in notes to the restated summary statements to

this report.

iii) The "restated statement of cash flows" of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31,

2025, March 31,2024 and March 31,2023 are examined by us, as set out in Annexure III to this report

read with significant accounting policies in Annexure IV has been arrived at after making such

adjustments and re-groupings to the audited financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion

were appropriate and more fully described in notes to restated summary statements to this report.

We have also examined the following other financial information relating to the Company prepared by

the management and as approved by the board of directors of the Company and annexed to this reporting

relating to the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March

31,2023 proposed to be included in the Offer Document.

Annexure to Restated Financial Statements of the Company:

I. Summary statement of assets and liabilities, as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE I.

II.

III.

IV.

reconciliation of restated profits and net worth as appearing in ANNEXURE IV.

V.

VI.

VII.

report.

VIII.

report.

IX.

X.

XI.

XII.

XIII. Details of short-term provisions as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XIII to this report.

XIV.

XIV to this report.

XV.

report

XVI.

this report

XVII.

report.

XVIII. Details of inventories as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XVIII to this report.

XIX.

XX.

report.

XXI.

this report.

XXII. Details of other current assets as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XXII to this report.

XXIII. Details of revenue from operations as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XXIII to this

report.

XXIV.

XXV. Details of Cost of Materials Consumed as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XXV to

this report.

XXVI. Details of Changes in inventories of finished goods, work-in-progress and stock in trade as

restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XXVI to this report.

XXVII.

this report.

XXVIII.

XXIX.

XXIX to this report.

XXX.

XXXI.

XXXII.

XXXIII.

XXXIV.

ANNEXURE XXXIV to this report.

XXXV.

to this report.

XXXVI.

XXXVII.

t h is report.

XXXVIII.

XXXIX.

XXXIX to this report.

XL.

in ANNEXURE XL to this report.

XLI.

this report.

xlii. Details of dues of small enterprises and micro enterprises as restated as appearing in

ANNEXURE XLII to this report.

xliii.

report.

xliv.

xlv.

xlvi.

restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XLVI to this report.

xlvii.

XLVII to this report;

8. The Restated Financial Statements do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the

respective dates of the reports on the audited financial statements mentioned in paragraph 5 above.

9. This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the previous

audit reports issued by us and other auditors, nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on

any of the financial statements referred to herein.

10. We, PRASS & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants have been subjected to the peer review

process of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") and hold a valid peer review

certificate for three years, certificate No. 019874 issued by the "Peer Review Board" of the ICAI.

11. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date

of the report.

12. Our report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the Prospectus to be

filed with SME BSE and Registrar of Companies in connection with the proposed IPO. Our report

should not be used, referred to or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in

writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose

or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior

consent in writing.

For PRASS & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants FRN: 107816W/W100222