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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
6.5
6.5
6.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
6.51
1.22
-0.78
Net Worth
13.01
7.72
5.72
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
3,423.9
|48.85
|43,492.73
|382.17
|1.05
|3,527.65
|429.2
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,486.3
|63.93
|39,929.47
|237.7
|0.17
|1,902.8
|152.82
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd
SHAILY
2,849.8
|81.26
|13,107.73
|48.68
|0.11
|224.07
|141.2
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
176.3
|18.86
|10,939.01
|254.22
|1.55
|1,313.88
|97.95
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
182.2
|41.22
|8,994.04
|64.01
|0.82
|808.59
|57.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Anujit Sliivaji Darade
Executive Director
Shivaji Kisan Darade
Executive Director & CFO
Ashish Shivaji Darade
Non Executive Director
Sadhana Shivaji Darade
Independent Director
Prity Bishwarkarma
Independent Director
Amruta Nishant Patil
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankita Ravindra Gandhi
W-163A S Block MIDC Bhosari NA,
Maharashtra - 411026
Tel: +91 94220 49184
Website: http://www.atharvapolyplast.in
Email: info@atharvapolyplast.in
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Summary
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Reports by Atharva Poly-Plast Ltd
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(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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+91 9892691696
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