Atma Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
2.3
2.3
2.3
2.3
Preference Capital
0.25
0.25
0
0.25
Reserves
0.55
0.56
0.57
0.57
Net Worth
3.1
3.11
2.87
3.12
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.1
3.11
2.87
3.12
Fixed Assets
1.8
1.81
1.81
1.81
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.38
0.38
0.38
0.38
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.87
0.89
0.89
0.89
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.21
0.21
0.21
0.23
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.2
1.41
1.41
1.4
Sundry Creditors
-0.34
-0.34
-0.32
-0.32
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.2
-0.39
-0.41
-0.42
Cash
0.03
0.03
0.02
0.02
Total Assets
3.08
3.11
3.1
3.1
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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