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Atma Industries Ltd Board Meeting

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169.85
(0.00%)
Jun 22, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Jyotirgamya Ent. CORPORATE ACTIONS

02/07/2025calendar-icon
02/07/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 May 202625 May 2026
Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2026. 2. Any other business as may be considered necessary with the permission of Chairman. Results-Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2026)
Board Meeting27 Feb 202627 Feb 2026
Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Friday, the 27th day of February, 2026 held via video conferencing which commenced at 12:00 P.M. and concluded at 12:30 P.M., to consider and approve: 1. Shifting of Registered Office from the state of Delhi to the State of Maharashtra, subject to approval of shareholders of the company and consequent Alteration of the Situation clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company. 2. Change of Name of the Company to ATMA INDUSTRIES LIMITED approved by CRC Subject to approval of members and other applicable regulatory authorities and the Stock Exchange and approved subsequent alteration in the memorandum and articles of Association of the Company. 3. Notice of the postal ballot to seek approval of shareholders.
Board Meeting9 Feb 20264 Feb 2026
Quarterly Results We herewith submits the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:09.02.2026)
Board Meeting15 Jan 202615 Jan 2026
Outcome of the board meeting held today i.e., 15.01.2026 for appointing the Managing Director of the company
Board Meeting21 Nov 202521 Nov 2025
Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Friday, the 21st day of November, 2025 held via video conferencing which commenced at 12:00 P.M. and concluded at 01:00 P.M., to approve the reclassification request submitted by Mr. Saeed UR Rehman as from the promoter category to public category subjected to no objection from stock exchange, in terms of Regulation 31A of the Listing Regulations.
Board Meeting14 Nov 202510 Nov 2025
Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2025 and any other business with the permission of chair Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14.11.2025 under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2025)
Board Meeting1 Oct 20251 Oct 2025
Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 31A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Jyotirgamya Enterprises Limited (the Company) at its meeting held on October 01, 2025 has considered and approved the request received from M/s. Jyotirgamya Advisory Private Limited, seeking reclassification of its status from the Promoter / Promoter Group category to the Public category.
Board Meeting31 Jul 202528 Jul 2025
Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2025 along with any other agenda as approved and taken up by Chairman Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday, the 31st day of July, 2025 held via video conferencing which commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 06:00 P.M., to consider and approve the agendas given under the outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2025)
Board Meeting18 Jul 202518 Jul 2025
We herewith inform the stakeholders that the company today in its meeting held today appointed Ms. Rupal Pandey (Mem. No. A70332) w.e.f. 18.07.2025
Board Meeting4 Jul 20254 Jul 2025
We hereby intimate the stakeholders that the company in its board meeting appointed Ms. Rinku Saini (DIN:11059678) as Additional Independent Director and Ms. Gopika Raman (DIN:10700025) as the Additional Executive Director w.e.f. 04.07.2025

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