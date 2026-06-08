Auri Grow India Ltd Management Discussions

ANNEXURE-B

A. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE, DEVELOPMENT& OUTLOOK

The domestic wires and cables market, at about 450-500 billion, makes up approximately 40-45% of the Indian electrical industry. Generally, wires consist of a single conductor while cables involve one or more conductors that are used for the transmission of electricity, data or signals.One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand due to replacement activities and the rapid urbanization in the country. The Electrical Conductors market in India has also been witnessing a growing popularity of green products in the country. However, the increasing competition between major vendors in the market could pose a challenge to the growth of this Industry.

The Indian Cable and Conductor industry offers lucrative scope for stable revenue streams to manufacturers of both specialized Cables and Conductors. The prospects of the Cables and Conductors industry are interlinked with the health of other industries viz: power, railways, real estate, steel cement, refineries, infrastructure etc., and governments procurement policies, strategic diversifications and switching over to integrated manufacturing. With the growth of other related industries, the Indian Cable and Conductor industry is indeed bound to grow & prosper.

B. RISK & CONCERNS

Liquidity Risk: liquidity risk is the risk that a given security or asset cannot be traded quickly enough in the market to prevent aloss. All businesses need to manage liquidity risk to ensure that they remain solvent. The company manages the liquidity risk through prudent resource planning to ensure the availability of adequate funds at all times to meet its obligations on its liabilities as well as disbursement on due dates.

Finance Cost Risk: Finance Cost risk arises due to payment of high rate of interest on term loans and other funds & non fund based facilities being availed by the company from banks and other financial institutions. The company tries to minimize this risk by keeping a check on the interest rates charged by various banks and by swapping its long term/short term loans with banks charging lesser interest rates.

Raw Material Availability and Price Fluctuations: Scarce availability and price-volatility in Companys Basic Raw Materials Copper, Aluminum, Steel, and PVC etc. can severely impact the profits of the Company. To mitigate these risks, the Company inculcates MOUs with its suppliers, price escalation clauses for large orders and hedges these raw-materials on the commodity exchange.

Foreign Exchange Risk: Foreign exchange risk is a financial risk posed by an exposure to unanticipated changes in the exchange rate between two currencies. Company imports a part of its

raw materials and is also engaged in export of its products. To mitigate this risk, the company resorts to forward booking where deemed appropriate.

Human Resource Risk: In the absence of quality human resources, the company may not be able to execute its growth plans. To mitigate this risk, the company places due importance to its human capital assets and invests in building and nurturing a strong talented pool to gain strategic edge and achieve operational excellence in all its goals.

C. OPPORTUNITIES AND THREAT

The electric wire and cable market in India is expected to grow by USD 1.65 billion, at a CAGR of almost 4% during 2021-2025. The market for Electrical Conductors is expected to grow at 13.5% till 2020. During FY-20, 7,500 MW of inter-regional transmission capacity, along with about 19,436 circuit km (ckm) of transmission lines and 3,934 MW HVDC terminal capacities are expected to be added, so as to reach the targets specified in the 12th Plan. It is estimated that during the 13th Plan period, about 62,800 circuit kilometres (ckm) of transmission lines of 400 kV and above voltage level transmission systems would be required. This all will lead to the creation of opportunities for this Industry.

Domestic Demand-To sustain the envisaged annual GDP growth rate of around 8-9% over the next years, it has been estimated that India will require to increase its electricity generation capacity by around five times by 2032.

• Power generation and distribution gap in the Industry.

• Huge scope and investment potential in power sector.

• Govt. initiatives towards power transformation industry.

THREAT

• Growing competition in the industry.

• Change in the govt. policies(Industry is prone to govt. policy).

D. DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

During the year under review, the company achieved high turnover of Rs. 17555.8/- Lacs as against the previous year turnover of Rs. 1676.28Lacs in the segment of manufactured goods.

Net profit/(Loss) of the company before tax is Rs.717.14 Lacs as against Net profit of Rs 50.85/- Lacs in the previous year.

E. INTERNAL CONTROL AND ADEQUACY

Your company lays great importance on internal control systems across the organization. It maintains adequate internal control systems, which provide, among other things, reasonable assurance of recording the transaction of its operations in all material respect and of providing protection against significant misuse or loss of company assets.

A strong internal audit function and effective Audit Committee of the Board have strengthened the Internal Control within the organization.

F. MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT IN HUMAN RESOURCES, INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED

The key functional area of the company has been on developing functional competencies among human resources. Key organization initiatives have gone a long way in infusing new skills and fostering a climate of learning and collaboration. There is a continuous drive to develop and deploy people practices to improve business results through improved employee engagement.

Fundamental HR processes which enable higher performance orientation, speed, skills and competency development, talented management and human asset freshers are cornerstones of the organization.

As in the past relation of the company with its employees throughout the organization remained cordial.

G. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this"Management Discussion and Analysis" describing the Companys objectives,projections, estimates and expectations are "forward looking statements". Actual results might differ from those anticipated because of changing ground realities, government policies, economic and political developments, market conditions, etc.