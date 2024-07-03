Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorCables
Open₹0.34
Prev. Close₹0.33
Turnover(Lac.)₹201.37
Day's High₹0.36
Day's Low₹0.32
52 Week's High₹1
52 Week's Low₹0.2
Book Value₹1.05
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)51.67
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
91.37
66.62
22.21
22.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.11
1.84
1.57
2.97
Net Worth
99.48
68.46
23.78
25.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
32.39
52.19
72.62
42.71
yoy growth (%)
-37.93
-28.13
70.03
0
Raw materials
-31.61
-47.34
-68.93
-38.75
As % of sales
97.59
90.69
94.91
90.72
Employee costs
-0.35
-0.79
-0.79
-0.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.48
0.6
0.5
0.95
Depreciation
-0.22
-0.28
-0.23
-0.2
Tax paid
0.11
-0.08
-0.14
-0.37
Working capital
-0.81
-3.34
9.88
24.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-37.93
-28.13
70.03
0
Op profit growth
-120.2
135.15
-66.25
-75,066.66
EBIT growth
-98.36
-4.79
-15.07
-79,223.33
Net profit growth
-268.24
-37.83
-65.8
-35,113.33
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
9,495
|55.07
|1,43,245.48
|750.48
|0.49
|8,585.1
|786.43
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
5,148
|53.68
|49,301.23
|284.31
|0.09
|3,476.4
|697.16
Sterlite Technologies Ltd
STLTECH
588.3
|0
|28,723.78
|33
|0
|752
|31.25
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
2,154.6
|48.63
|24,364.62
|166.07
|0.44
|2,964.14
|226.53
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
1,019.6
|25.11
|15,643.4
|161.19
|0
|1,951.08
|333.37
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
PRATIKKUMAR KETANBHAI PATEL
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Hardikkumar Joitaram Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Brijeshkumar P. Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Swami Dhanrajpuri Jayendrapuri
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rupinder Manjotsingh Oberoi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aditi Garg
Additional Executive Director
Patel Tilak Satishbhai
Managing Director & CFO
Tilak Satishbhai Patel
36 D Sector B Sanwer Road,
Industrial Area,
Madhya Pradesh - 452006
Tel: 91-731-4029509
Website: http://www.godhacabcon.com
Email: compliance.godhacabcon@gmail.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Auri Grow India Limited was originally incorporated as a private Company in the name of Godha Cabcon & Insulation Private Limited on October 4, 2016 in Madhya Pradesh. The name of the Company was chan...
Read More
Reports by Auri Grow India Ltd
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