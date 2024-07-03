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Auri Grow India Ltd Share Price Live

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0.35
(6.06%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.34
  • Day's High0.36
  • 52 Wk High1
  • Prev. Close0.33
  • Day's Low0.32
  • 52 Wk Low 0.2
  • Turnover (lac)201.37
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.05
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)51.67
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Auri Grow India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cables

Open

₹0.34

Prev. Close

₹0.33

Turnover(Lac.)

₹201.37

Day's High

₹0.36

Day's Low

₹0.32

52 Week's High

₹1

52 Week's Low

₹0.2

Book Value

₹1.05

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

51.67

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Auri Grow India Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2025

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23 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Auri Grow India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Auri Grow India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:32 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Auri Grow India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

91.37

66.62

22.21

22.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.11

1.84

1.57

2.97

Net Worth

99.48

68.46

23.78

25.18

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

32.39

52.19

72.62

42.71

yoy growth (%)

-37.93

-28.13

70.03

0

Raw materials

-31.61

-47.34

-68.93

-38.75

As % of sales

97.59

90.69

94.91

90.72

Employee costs

-0.35

-0.79

-0.79

-0.45

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.48

0.6

0.5

0.95

Depreciation

-0.22

-0.28

-0.23

-0.2

Tax paid

0.11

-0.08

-0.14

-0.37

Working capital

-0.81

-3.34

9.88

24.1

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-37.93

-28.13

70.03

0

Op profit growth

-120.2

135.15

-66.25

-75,066.66

EBIT growth

-98.36

-4.79

-15.07

-79,223.33

Net profit growth

-268.24

-37.83

-65.8

-35,113.33

View Ratios

No Record Found

Auri Grow India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

9,495

55.071,43,245.48750.480.498,585.1786.43

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

5,148

53.6849,301.23284.310.093,476.4697.16

Sterlite Technologies Ltd

STLTECH

588.3

028,723.7833075231.25

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

2,154.6

48.6324,364.62166.070.442,964.14226.53

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

1,019.6

25.1115,643.4161.1901,951.08333.37

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Auri Grow India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

PRATIKKUMAR KETANBHAI PATEL

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Hardikkumar Joitaram Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Brijeshkumar P. Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Swami Dhanrajpuri Jayendrapuri

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rupinder Manjotsingh Oberoi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aditi Garg

Additional Executive Director

Patel Tilak Satishbhai

Managing Director & CFO

Tilak Satishbhai Patel

Registered Office

36 D Sector B Sanwer Road,

Industrial Area,

Madhya Pradesh - 452006

Tel: 91-731-4029509

Website: http://www.godhacabcon.com

Email: compliance.godhacabcon@gmail.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

Auri Grow India Limited was originally incorporated as a private Company in the name of Godha Cabcon & Insulation Private Limited on October 4, 2016 in Madhya Pradesh. The name of the Company was chan...
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Reports by Auri Grow India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Auri Grow India Ltd share price today?

The Auri Grow India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Auri Grow India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Auri Grow India Ltd is ₹51.67 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Auri Grow India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Auri Grow India Ltd is 0 and 0.33 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Auri Grow India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Auri Grow India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Auri Grow India Ltd is ₹0.2 and ₹1 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Auri Grow India Ltd?

Auri Grow India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -28.01%, 3 Years at -33.68%, 1 Year at -30.00%, 6 Month at -42.62%, 3 Month at 66.67% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Auri Grow India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Auri Grow India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

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