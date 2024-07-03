Auri Grow India Ltd Summary

Auri Grow India Limited was originally incorporated as a private Company in the name of Godha Cabcon & Insulation Private Limited on October 4, 2016 in Madhya Pradesh. The name of the Company was changed from Godha Cabcon & Insulation Private Limited to Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited on July 28, 2017 upon the conversion of the Company into a Public Limited Company and in order to maintain continuity in business, the Board has attained a change of Companys name on 19 June 2025 from Godha Cabcon & Insulation Limited to Auri Grow India Limited. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of an ACSR Conductor.



Late Shri Dilip Godha had set up an ACSR Conductor manufacturing unit at Dewas in the year 1987 in the name of Dewas Conductor and ran the same unit until year 2002. However, on account of ill health, he was not in a position to control and supervise the same and his son Mr. Dipesh Godha being a minor at that point of time.



Thereafter, the unit was re set-up at Indore in the year 2006 under a partnership firm M/s Godha Cabcon & Insulation with a installed capacity of 5800 MTPA to cater the needs of the private sector. The partners at that point of time were Mr. Dilip Godha, Mrs.



Madhu Godha w/o Late Dilip Godha and Mr. Dipesh Godha s/o Late Dilip Godha. The unit started its production w.e.f.



April 11, 2007. All activities were looked after by Mr. Dipesh Godha under the guidance of his father, Late Dilip Godha who was not able to look after day to day activity due to ill health.



The firm was dissolved on account of death of Mr. Dilip Godha on December 04, 2008 and the business was carried on in the name of Proprietorship Concern Godha Cabcon & Insulation and Mrs. Madhu Godha was the Sole Proprietor.



After securing ISI accreditation in the year 2011, the firm started taking participation in Government Tenders floated by the State Electricity Boards which has given tremendous growth performance. In view of significant increase in demand for the products and the capacity constraint, it expanded its capacity by installing Wire Drawing Machine based on latest technology which can draw Two Wires at a time. This is first of its kind installation in the State of Madhya Pradesh.



With this, the capacity of the Concern increased to 15000 MTPA. The Company acquired the business of M/s Godha Cabcon & Insulation which was the proprietary concern of the Promoter Smt. Madhu Godha vide Business assignment Agreement dated 16th July, 2017.The Company is one of the leading manufacturer of ACSR/AAAC/AAC Conductors.



It is one of the leading company in the State of Madhya Pradesh and have latest machines having best technology. In May 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 30,00,000 Equity Shares. During the financial year 2021-22, the Company changed the object clause of the Company for diversification into areas which is profitable for it as part of diversification plans.



For this purpose, Company inserted the object pertaining to Manufacturing of PVC Sheet, manufacturing of packaging product, Agriculture and Agro processing and Confectionery and food processing.Company has changed its object clause to diversify the business by entering into entirely new business line of providing information technology services, software development, to manufacture, spin, weave and otherwise deal in textile industry, to deal in agricultural products and business of purchase and sale of petroleum and petroleum products during the FY2024-25.